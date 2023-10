Oct 8, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) takes the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s

Round 7

Adelaide Crows vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 4 a.m. (Friday)

Boxing

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Gentleman Boxer: Richard Torrez, Jr. — ESPN2, midnight

Wilder vs. Fury II (02/22/2020) — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

College Football

Week 7

Wagner at Saint Francis University — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Houston — FS1, 7 p.m.

SMU at East Carolina — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Valley State at Benedict — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

The Joel Klatt Show: Big Noon Conversations: Brett Yormark — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Stanford vs. San Francisco — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Utah State vs. Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Rutgers vs. Michigan — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Florida State vs. Notre Dame — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Florida — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Iowa vs. Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Boise State vs. San José State — Mountain West Network/Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 9 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

San Diego State at Fresno State — Mountain West Network/Stadium College Sports Pacific, 9 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Open de España, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

Shriners Children’s Open, TPC at Summerlin, Las Vegas, NV

1st Round

Announcers: Golf Channel — Terry Gannon/Curt Byrum/Steve Sands//Roger Maltbie//John Wood

Featured Groups: Akshay Bhatia/Eric Cole/J.T. Poston & Cam Davis/Si Woo Kim/Scott Stallings — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10 a.m.

Featured Groups: Lexi Thompson/Kevin Roy/Trevor Werbylo & Tom Kim/Nick Taylor/Luke List — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 5 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 5 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LPGA Shanghai, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai, Communist China

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 11 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier (12/11/2021) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

MLB Postseason

League Division Series

National League

Game 4, Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: TBS/Max — Brian Anderson/Jeff Francoeur//Matt Winer//MLB Network — Fernando Álvarez/Carlos Peña

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies — TBS/Max/MLB Network, 8:07 p.m. (Philadelphia leads series, 2-1)

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS/Max, 7 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS/Max, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: For the Win — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Charlotte at Washington — Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland — Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Atlanta — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Chicago — Altitude/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans — Rockets.com/Pelicans.com, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland — NBA TV/KPHE/KTVK/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Team Previews 2023: Oklahoma City Thunder — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

Team Previews 2023: Portland Trail Blazers — NBA TV, 5:45 p.m.

Team Previews 2023: Detroit Pistons — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Team Previews 2023: Charlotte Hornets — NBA TV, 6:15 p.m.

Team Previews 2023: Toronto Raptors — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Team Previews 2023: Houston Rockets — NBA TV, 6:45 p.m.

Team Previews 2023: Indiana Pacers — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Team Previews 2023: Washington Wizards — NBA TV, 7:15 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

Week 6

Thursday Night Football, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Announcers: English — Al Michaels/Kirk Herbstreit//Kaylee Hartung//Spanish — Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Mayra Gomez//”The Shop” — LeBron James/Maverick Carter/Paul Rivera

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs — Amazon Prime Video/KMGH/KSHB, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Ryan Fitzpatrick/Tony Gonzalez/Richard Sherman/Richard Sherman/Andrew Whitworth/Marshawn Lynch//Taylor Rooks//Michael Smith

TNF Tonight — Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

Thursday Night Kickoff — Amazon Prime Video/KMGH/KSHB, 8 a.m.

TNF Post Game Show — Amazon Prime Video, 11:15 p.m.

TNF Nightcap — Amazon Prime Video, 11:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

New York Rangers at Buffalo — Sportsnet One/MSG Network/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey — ESPN+/Hulu (Mike Monaco/Kevin Weekes//Emily Kaplan)/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville — Root Sports/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Vegas at San José — Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/Scripps Sports/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m. (Lauren Gardner/Devan Dubnyk/Mike Rupp)

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m. (Tony Luftman/E.J. Hradek/Dave Reid)

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 8:30 p.m. (Jamison Coyle/Bruce Boudreau/Mike Johnson)

On The Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m. (Jamie Hersch/Mike Kelly)

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Mikheil Meskhi Stadioni, Tbilisi, Georgia

Georgia vs. Thailand — FS2, 11:50 a.m.

International Friendly, Podgorica City Stadium, Podgorica, Montenegro

Montenegro vs. Lebanon — Fubo Sports 7, 11:50 a.m.

International Friendly, Friends Arena, Solna, Sweden

Sweden vs. Moldova — Fubo Sports 6, 12:50 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 7:30 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — Fan Duel TV, 10 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

E60: The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Game ON Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Shanghai Masters (ATP Tour)/Hong Kong Tennis Open (WTA Tour)/Korea Open (WTA Tour)/Zhengzhou Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

UEFA European Qualifiers

Qualifying Round — Matchday 7

Group D, Skonto Stadions, Riga, Latvia

Latvia vs. Armenia — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:50 a.m.

Group D, Opus Arena, Osijek, Croatia

Croatia vs. Turkey — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Group E, Air Albania Stadium, Tirana, Albania

Albania vs. Czechia — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Group A, Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla, Seville, Spain

Spain vs. Scotland — Fubo Sports, 2:32 p.m.

Group A, AEK Arena, Larnaca, Cyprus

Cyprus vs. Norway — Fubo Sports 2, 2:32 p.m.

Group E, Tórsvøllur, Torshavn, Faroe Islands

Faroe Islands vs. Poland — Fubo Sports 3, 2:32 p.m.

Group I, Estadi Nacional, Andorra la Vella, Andorra

Andorra vs. Kosovo — Fubo Sports 4, 2:32 p.m.

Group I, Szusza Ferenc Stadion, Budapest, Hungary

Belarus vs. Romania — Fubo Sports 8, 2:32 p.m.

UEFA European Qualifiers Matchnight Highlights — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Friday)