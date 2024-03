Mar 23, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA;UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) shoots the ball against the Jackson State Lady Tigers in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Army at Bucknell — ESPN+, noon

Holy Cross at Navy — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Creighton at Stanford — Pac-12 Insider, 2 p.m.

Army at Bucknell — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Fordham at St. John’s — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Holy Cross at Navy — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at California Baptist — ESPN+, 6 p.m,.

Utah Valley at BYU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Pepperdine at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

The Season: Ole Miss Baseball — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

College Basketball Invitational

Quarterfinals, Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, FL

Cleveland State vs. High Point — FloSports, noon

Montana vs. Arkansas State — FloSports, 2:30 p.m.

Fairfield vs. Chicago State — FloSports, 5 p.m.

Evansville vs. Seattle — FloSports, 7:30 p.m.

CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament

Semifinal, Wisdom Gymnasium, Tarleton State University, Stephenville, TX

Purdue Fort Wayne at Tarleton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

The Ringer: One Shining Podcast — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.

NewsWire March Madness Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Eye on College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

2nd Round

Albany 1 Region, Purcell Pavilion, University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, IN

Announcers: Sam Gore/Tamika Catchings

Mississippi vs. Notre Dame — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Portland 4 Region, Reynolds Coliseum, North Carolina State University, Reynolds, NC

Announcers: Eric Frede/Steffi Sorensen

Tennessee vs. North Carolina State — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Portland 3 Region, Gampel Pavilion, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT

Announcers: Pam Ward/Christy Winters-Scott

Syracuse vs. UConn — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Albany 1 Region, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, University of Indiana, Bloomington, IN

Announcers: Angel Gray/Andrea Lloyd

Oklahoma vs. Indiana — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Albany 2 Region, Carver-Hawkeye Arena, University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA

Announcers: Beth Mowins/Stephanie White//Holly Rowe

West Virginia vs. Iowa — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Albany 2 Region, Pauley Pavilion, University of California-Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers: Kevin Fitzgerald/Kim Adams

UCLA vs. Creighton — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Portland 3 Region, Galen Center, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers: Elise Woodward/Mary Murphy

Kansas vs. USC — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Portland 4 Region, McCarthey Athletic Club, Gonzaga University, Spokane, WA

Announcers: Ann Schatz/Mike Thibault

Gonzaga vs. Utah — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, midnight

College Beach Volleyball

Women’s

South Florida at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 2 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Northwestern at North Carolina — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

College Softball

Colgate at Lehigh — ESPN+, midnight

North Alabama at Queens — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Cleveland State at Akron — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at South Carolina — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Masters Highlights: Jordan Spieth (2015) — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Weidman vs. Gastelum — ESPNews, midnight

UFC Main Event: Weidman vs. Rockhold — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

UFC Reloaded: UFC 162: Silva vs. Weidman (07/06/2013) — ESPNews, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia — MLB.com, noon

Minnesota vs. Atlanta — Bally Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.

New York Mets vs. New York Yankees (SS) — MLB Network/YES, 1 p.m.

Toronto vs. Pittsburgh — SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Exhibition

St. Louis vs. Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Boston at Texas — MLB Network/NESN/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles Dodgers — KCOP/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona — Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland — NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego — Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Mexico Series

Exhibition, Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú, Mexico City, Mexico

New York Yankees vs. Diablos Rojos — YES app, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Charlotte at Cleveland — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta — NBA TV/NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto — YES/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at New York — Bally Sports Detroit/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio — KPHE/KTVK/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston — Root Sports/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Washington at Chicago — Monumental Sports Network/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Utah — Bally Sports Southwest/KJZZ, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Denver — Bally Sports Southeast/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Sacramento — NBA TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles Clippers — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

The Ringer: NBA Group Chat — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA G League

Iowa Wolves at Osceola Magic — WHO 13.4/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at G League Ignite — Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

First Draft — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL 360: Women in Football — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Monday Night Hockey

Los Angeles Kings at Vancouver Canucks — Sportsnet/TVA Sports Direct/Bally Sports West, 9 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis — NHL Network/TVA Sports/Scripps Sports/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Women’s Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly: Los Angeles at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

PWHL

Boston at New York — NESNplus/MSG SportsNet/Bally Sports North/YouTube, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan vs. Bulgaria — FS2, 11:50 a.m.

International Friendly, Mardan Sports Complex, Aksu, Antalya, Turkey

Montenegro vs. North Macedonia — Fubo Sports 2, 12:45 p.m.

International Friendly, AEK Arena in Larnaca, Larnaka, Cyprus

Cyprus vs. Serbia — Fubo Sports, 12:47 p.m.

International Friendly, Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

Sweden vs. Albania — FS2, 1:50 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Betting Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Sports News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

What’s Trending Now PM — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother to Brother — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m,

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

All In: More to Gain: Episode 6 — NLSE, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Day Session: Men’s 3rd Round/Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Night Session: Men’s 3rd Round/Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.