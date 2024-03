Mar 12, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter (9) jogs up the court after making a three-point basket during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 1

Carlton Blues vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, 4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Lipscomb at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 11 a.m.

Western Illinois at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

North Dakota State at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Siena at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Youngstown at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Harvard at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Princeton at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Yale — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Villanova at Penn — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Manhattan at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Rider at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Rutgers at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Radford — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

South Dakota State at Kansas State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Maine at South Florida — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Stetson at Central Florida — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Long Beach State — ESPN+. 9 p.m.

Ohio State at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

UConn at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Washington State at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

American Athletic Conference Tournament

1st Round, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Rice vs. Wichita State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio vs. Temple — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Announcers: Matt Martucci/John Giannini//Kim Adams

George Mason vs. Saint Joseph’s — USA Network, 11:30 a.m.

Virginia Commonwealth vs. Fordham — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Ahmed Fareed/Matt McCall/Julianne Viani/Braen

Atlantic 10 Tournament Studio — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

Announcers: Paul Burmeister/Tim McCormick//Carolina Piñeda

St. Bonaventure vs. La Salle — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Duquesne vs. Saint Louis — USA Network, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Ahmed Fareed/Matt McCall/Julianne Viani/Braen

Atlantic 10 Tournament Studio — USA Network, 7 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Announcers: Dave O’Brien/Cory Alexander//Angel Gray

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State — ESPN, noon

Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 2 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Announcers: Dan Shulman/Jay Bilas

Syracuse vs. North Carolina State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Clemson vs. Boston College — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kelsey Riggs/Joel Barry/Jim Boeheim/Carlos Boozer/Luke Hancock

Nothing But Net live from the ACC Tournament, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C. — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Big East Conference Tournament

1st Round, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Announcers: Tim Brando/Bill Raftery//Kristina Pink

Butler vs. Xavier — FS1, 4 p.m.

Providence vs. Georgetown — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Villanova vs. DePaul — FS1, 9 p.m.

Big East Tournament Bridge Show — FS1, 6 p.m.

Big East Tournament Bridge Show — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Big Sky Conference Tournament

Championship, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, ID

Announcers: Tony Parks/Joe Cravens

Montana State vs. Montana — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament

1st Round, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Announcers: Noah Eagle/Robbie Hummel//Zora Stephenson

Maryland vs. Rutgers — Peacock, 6:30 p.m.

Penn State vs. Michigan — Peacock, 9 p.m.

Announcers: Ahmed Fareed/Jordan Cornette/Josh Pastner

B1G College Countdown — Peacock, 6 p.m.

B1G College Bridge Show — Peacock, 8:30 p.m.

Big XII Conference Tournament

2nd Round, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Announcers: Rich Hollenberg/Chris Spatola

BYU vs. Central Florida — ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.

TCU vs. Oklahoma — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Jon Sciambi/Fran Fraschilla//Kris Budden

Texas vs. Kansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kansas vs. Cincinnati — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Big West Conference Tournament

1st Round, Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, NV

Announcers: Matt Neverett/Richie Schueler//Chloe Clark

Cal-Riverside vs. Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara vs. Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 11:30 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

Quarterfinals, Propst Arena, Von Braun Center, Huntsville, AL

Announcers: Matt Warner/Paul Nazigan

Sam Houston vs. Florida International — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Quinnipiac vs. Canisius — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Fairfield vs. Iona — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

Norfolk State vs. Coppin State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Carolina Central vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Mountain West Conference Tournament

1st Round, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Wyoming vs. Fresno State — Stadium/Mountain West Network, 2 p.m.

Colorado State vs. San José State — Stadium/Mountain West Network, 4:30 p.m.

New Mexico vs. Air Force — Stadium/Mountain West Network, 7 p.m.

Pac-12 Conference Tournament

1st Round, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

USC vs. Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Oregon State vs. UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Basketball Pregame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Game Break — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 5 p.m.

Stanford vs. Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Arizona State vs. Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 11:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Game Break — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Game Break — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 11 p.m.

Basketball Post-Game — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Patriot League Tournament

Championship, Cotterell Court, Colgate University, Hamilton, NY

Announcers: Jason Knapp/Mo Cassara

Lehigh at Colgate — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Tournament

1st Round, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Announcers: Tom Hart/Daymeon Fishback//Alyssa Lang

Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Tom Hart/Dane Bradshaw//Alyssa Lang

Georgia vs. Missouri — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Dari Nowkhah/Pat Bradley/Dane Bradshaw/Daymeon Fishback/Ron Slay

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Now live from the SEC Tournament, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Southland Conference Tournament

Championship, Legacy Center, Lake Charles, LA

Announcers: David Saltzman/Ben Braun

McNeese vs. Nicholls — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Southwest Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Bartow Arena, Birmingham, AL

Alcorn State vs. Alabama A&M — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Grambling State vs. Alabama State — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference Tournament

1st Round, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Utah Valley vs. California Baptist — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin vs. Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 11:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, noon

Conference Tournament Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 2 p.m.

Conference Tournament Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 4:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, midnight

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Women’s

American Athletic Conference Tournament

Championship, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Announcers: Tiffany Greene/Jasmine Thomas//Morgan Uber

East Carolina vs. Rice– ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Big Sky Conference Tournament

Championship, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, ID

Announcers: Tracy Warren/Krista Redpath-Pryon

Eastern Washington vs. Northern Arizona — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Big West Conference Tournament

1st Round, Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, NV

Announcers: Krista Blunk/Tammy Blackburn//Chloe Clark

Cal-Davis vs. Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara vs. Long Beach State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

Quarterfinals, Propst Arena, Von Braun Center, Huntsville, AL

Announcers: Noah Frary/Kelley Dayo

Middle Tennessee vs. Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Liberty vs. Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Fairfield vs. Rider — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Niagara vs. Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Mid-American Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Toledo vs. Western Michigan — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Buffalo vs. Bowling Green — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Ball State vs. Ohio — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Kent State vs. Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State — ESPN+, noon

Howard vs. Morgan State — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Southland Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Legacy Center, Lake Charles, LA

Lamar vs. Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, noon

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Bartow Arena, Birmingham, AL

Grambling State vs. Florida A&M — ESPN+, noon

Jackson State vs. Prairie View A&M — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference Tournament

1st Round, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Southern Utah vs. Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian vs. Tarleton State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Hockey East Tournament

Opening Round — Home Sites at Higher Seed

UMass-Lowell at New Hampshire — NESN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Vermont at UConn — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Northeastern — ESPN+, 7:15 p.m.

College Softball

Fairfield at Yale — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Princeton at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Dartmouth at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Holy Cross at Brown — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Charlotte — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Clemson — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Stetson at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Alabama at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Loiusiana-Monroe at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Nicholls — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Rutgers at California Baptist — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions Cup

Round of 16

2nd Leg, Dr. Ir Franklin Issed Stadion, Paramaribo, Suriname

Robinhood vs. CS Herediano — FS2, 5:56 p.m.

2nd Leg, Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC — FS2, 8:05 p.m.

2nd Leg, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, México

Club América vs. Chivas — FS2/TUDN, 10:20 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 9:30 p.m.

Coupe de France

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Paris Saint-Germain vs. OGC Nice — FS2, 4 p.m.

Golf

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

The Golf Fix: The Players — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Boston vs. New York Yankees — MLB Network/YES, 1 p.m.

Detroit vs. Philadelphia — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 1 p.m.

Minnesota (SS) vs. Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Toronto — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Houston vs. New York Mets — SNY, 6 p.m.

Cactus League

Anaheim vs. Kansas City — Bally Sports SoCal, 4 p.m.

Seattle vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

NBA

NBA on ESPN

Announcers: Mark Jones/JJ Redick//Cassidy Hubbarth

Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat — ESPN/Altitude/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Doris Burke//Jorge Sedano

Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings — ESPN/Spectrum SportsNet/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Chiney Ogwumike/Kendrick Perkins/Adrian Wojnarowski

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Orlando — YES/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit — TSN4/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Memphis — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at New Orleans — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Portland — Bally Sports Southwest/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Lowe Post — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

Maine Celtics at Delaware Blue Coats — ESPN+/DETV Channel 28, 7 p.m.

Raptors 905 at Osceola Magic — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue at Iowa Wolves — ESPN+/WHO 13.4, 8 p.m.

Westchester Knicks at South Bay Lakers — ESPN+/MSG Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Ringer: NFL Draft Special — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

NFL Free Agency Frenzy — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

NFL Free Agency Frenzy — NFL Network, noon

NFL Free Agency Frenzy — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Free Agency Frenzy — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency Countdown — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Live Free Agency Coverage — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

NFL Free Agency Frenzy — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Free Agency Frenzy — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Free Agency Frenzy — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Free Agency Frenzy — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL on TNT

Los Angeles Kings at St. Louis Blues — TNT/Max/TVA Sports/Bally Sports West, 7:30 p.m.

Washington Capitals at Edmonton Oilers — TNT/truTV/Max/Sportsnet West/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Wednesday Night Hockey

Nashville Predators at Winnipeg Jets — Sportsnet/Bally Sports South, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver — Altitude/Sportsnet Pacific, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

PWHL

Boston at Minnesota — TSN5/NESNplus/Bally Sports North/YouTube, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPNews, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Short List — NLSE, 12:30 p.m.

Invincible — NLSE, 1 p.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

The Immortals– NLSE, 1:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Tallahassee — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Round of 16

2nd Leg, Westfalenstadion, Dortmund, Germany

Borussia Dortmund vs. PSV Eindhoven — Univision/TUDN, 3:55 p.m. (Aggregate 1-1)

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

2nd Leg, Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

Atlético de Madrid vs. Inter Milan — Paramount+/ViX+, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Kate Abdo/Jamie Carragher/Thierry Henry/Micah Richards

UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today Post Match Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

The Champions Club — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.