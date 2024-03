Mar 10, 2024; Uncasville, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts after blocking the shot of Marquette Golden Eagles guard Jordan King (23) in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Princeton at Richmond — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Arizona at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Nevada at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Ohio State at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Big Sky Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, ID

Weber State vs. Montana State — Montana Television Network/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Montana vs. Portland State — Montana Television Network/ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association Tournament

Semifinals, Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

Towson vs. College of Charleston — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Stony Brook vs. Hofstra — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Horizon League Tournament

Semifinals, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

Oakland vs. Cleveland State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Northern Kentucky vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Southern Conference Tournament

Championship, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, NC

Samford vs. East Tennessee State — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Southland Conference Tournament

2nd Round, Legacy Center, Lake Charles, LA

Lamar vs. New Orleans — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Nicholls vs. Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

The Summit League Tournament

Semifinals, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, SD

St. Thomas vs. South Dakota State — Midco Sports/Summit League Network, 7 p.m.

Denver vs. Nebraska-Omaha — Midco Sports/Summit League Network, 9:30 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Saint Mary’s vs. Santa Clara — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco — ESPN+, 11:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard –ESPN2, 9 p.m.

SEC Inside: Alabama Men’s Basketball — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Women’s

American Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

East Carolina vs. Tulsa — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

South Florida vs. Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Rice vs. North Texas — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tulane vs. Temple — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

America East Conference Tournament

Semifinals — Home Sites at Higher Seeds

Binghamton at Maine — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Vermont at Albany — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Big East Conference Tournament

Championship, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Casino and Resort, Uncasville, CT

UConn vs. Georgetown — FS1, 7 p.m.

Big East Tournament Postgame — FS1, 9 p.m.

Big Sky Conference Tournament

3rd Round, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, ID

Montana State vs. Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Montana vs. Idaho — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Big XII Conference Tournament

Semifinals, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Announcers: Brenda VanLengen/Sheryl Swoopes

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Texas vs. Kansas State — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Horizon League Tournament

Semifinals, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

Cleveland State at Wright State — ESPN+, noon

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Mountain West Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

UNLV vs. Fresno State — Stadium/Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Nevada vs. Colorado State — Stadium/Mountain West Network, 5:30 p.m.

New Mexico vs. San Diego State — Stadium/Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

Wyoming vs. Boise State — Stadium/Mountain West Network, 10:30 p.m.

Patriot League Tournament

Quarterfinals — Home Sites at Higher Seeds

Navy at Colgate — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Army at Boston University — ESPN+, 6:10 p.m.

Bucknell at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Loyola Maryland — ESPN+, 7:10 p.m.

Southland Conference Tournament

1st Round, Legacy Center, Lake Charles, LA

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Northwestern Staste — ESPN+, noon

New Orleans vs. Nicholls — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference Tournament

Championship, Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, FL

Marshall vs. James Madison — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

The Summit League

Semifinals, The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, SD

South Dakota vs. South Dakota State — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

Oral Roberts vs. North Dakota State — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: Bracket Week — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Gonzaga vs. Pacific — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Santa Clara vs. Portland — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Softball

Tennessee State at Morehead State — ESPN+, noon

Bradley at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Tennessee State at Morehead State — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

George Washington at Cal-Davis– ESPN+, 3 p.m.

South Florida at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

South Florida at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

College Wrestling

B1G Wrestling & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Spencer & Austin: Wrestletown, USA — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 28

Bournemouth vs. Luton Town — USA Network/Universo, 3:55 p.m.

Announcers: Paul Burmeister/Danny Higginbotham

Premier League Live — USA Network, 3 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 6 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 3:30 p.m.

Golf

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 11:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 28

UD Almería vs. Sevilla — ESPN+, 3:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League

Baltimore vs. New York Yankees (SS) — MASN/YES, 1 p.m.

Detroit vs. Houston — Space City Home Network, 1 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Atlanta — MLB.com, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees (SS) vs. Philadelphia — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Boston — MLB Network/NESN, 1 p.m.

Washington vs. St. Louis — Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Miami vs. New York Mets — SNY, 6 p.m.

Cactus League

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cleveland — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

Texas vs. Anaheim — Bally Sports West, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Charlotte at Detroit — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Cleveland — KPHE/KTVK/Bally Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago — WFAA/KSTR/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio — NBA TV/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Denver — Sportsnet One/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Boston at Portland — NBA TV/NBC Sports Boston/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

The Ringer: NBA Group Chat — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 8:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA G League

Maine Celtics at Delaware Blue Coats — DETV Channel 28, 7 p.m.

Raptors 905 at Osceola Magic — Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Westchester Knicks at South Bay Lakers — MSG 2/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, noon

NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

First Draft — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agent Countdown — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Monday Night Hockey

Washington Capitals at Winnipeg Jets — Sportsnet/TVA Sports Direct/Monumental Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at New York Rangers — NHL Network/MSG SportsNet/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston — TVA Sports/Bally Sports Midwest/NESN, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Los Angeles — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/MSG SportsNet/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: New York Islanders at Los Angeles — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Serie A

Matchday 28

SS Lazio vs. Udinese — Paramount+, 3:45 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 29

Gaziantep vs. Beşiktaş — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 1:25 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — Draft Kings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Sports News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 1 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 3 p.m.

What’s Trending Now PM — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Brother to Brother — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally– Stadium, 6 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m,

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

All In: More to Gain: Episode 6 — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.