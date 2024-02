Feb 5, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A general overall view of the Pro Bowl Games logo at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 20

VfL Wolfsburg vs. TSG Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Purdue at Wisconsin — CBS, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Loyola Chicago — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Rider at Iona — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Wright State at Northern Kentucky — Bally Sports Ohio/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Furman — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Fairfield — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Marist — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Youngstown State at Purdue Fort Wayne — Marquee Sports Network/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Siena — WNYA/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

IUPUI at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Temple at Tulane — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

South Dakota at South Dakota State — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

UAB at SMU — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Providence vs. Villanova (at Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA) — FS1, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona — FS1, 8 p.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

College Basketball In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 2 p.m.

Inside the Big East — FS1, 4 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Miami (FL) at Florida State — The CW, 11 a.m.

Syracuse at Boston College — ACC Network, noon

Virginia Tech at North Carolina — ESPN2, noon

Indiana at Ohio State — FS1, noon

Kentucky at Georgia — SEC Network, noon

George Washington at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Illinois State at Indiana State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Campbell at Elon — FloSports, 1 p.m.

College of Charleston at Towson — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Drexel at William & Mary — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Hampton at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Mississippi at South Carolina — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

American at Bucknell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Dayton at La Salle — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Temple at Charlotte — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tulane at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Creighton at Butler — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Hofstra — FloSports, 2 p.m.

DePaul at Georgetown — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Northeastern at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Monmouth — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Kansas State at Texas — FS1, 2 p.m.

Arizona State at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 2 p.m.

Florida at LSU — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Missouri at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin at Northwestern — B1G+, 3 p.m.

St. John’s at UConn — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Baylor at Houston — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

East Carolina at Wichita State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

North Texas at Texas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

USC at Cal — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Washington — Pac-12 Mountain, 3 p.m.

Utah at Washington State — Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Clemson at Virginia — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Mississippi State at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Auburn at Arkansas — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Oregon State at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 7 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Michigan State at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Arizona at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

College Wrestling

Michigan State at Indiana — Big Ten Network, noon

CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship

Group Play — Matchday 2

Group B, FMF Campo 2, Toluca, Mexico

Puerto Rico vs. United States — FS2, 12:55 p.m.

Panama vs. Canada — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:55 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 23

Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Manchester United vs. West Ham United — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool — Peacock, 11:25 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network/Peacock, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

FIFA World Cup

Announcers: Rob Stone/Jenny Taft/Andrés Cantor

2026 FIFA World Cup Match Schedule Announcement — Fox/Telemundo, 3 p.m.

Figure Skating

International Skating Union

ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships

Day 4, SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center, Shanghai, Communist China

Announcers: Tara Lipinski/Johnny Weir

Exhibition Gala — NBC, noon (same day coverage)

Golf

PGA Tour

Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links (Spyglass Hill Golf Course), Pebble Beach, CA

Final Round

Announcers: Golf Channel — Terry Gannon/Frank Nobilo/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//John Cook//Arron Oberholser//CBS — Jin Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Colt Knost//Mark Immelman//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Renner

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

Featured Holes: 5, 7, 12, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:30

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:45 p.m.

Marquee Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, noon

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 7 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

AHL All-Star Classic, Tech CU Arena, San José, CA

Skills Competition — NHL Network/TSN4, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 23

Villarreal vs. Cádiz CF — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Osasuna vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Real Betis vs. Getafe — ESPN+, 12:15 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 20

Stade de Reims vs. Toulouse — beIN Sports Xtra, 8:50 a.m.

FC Metz vs. FC Lorient — beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 8:50 a.m.

LOSC Lille vs. Clermont Foot 63 — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

Stade Brestois 29 vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11 a.m.

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Express Show — beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Lo mejor de la jornada francesa — beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

MLB

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, noon

Bleacher Features: Indian Baseball Dreams — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

NBA

Orlando at Detroit — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Detroit, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington — NBA TV/KPHE/KTVK/Monumental Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports Southeast, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Miami — ESPN/KTLA/Bally Sports Sun, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Boston — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Boston, 6 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota — Space City Home Network/Bally Sports North, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Oklahoma — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Utah — Bally Sports Wisconsin/KJZZ, 8 p.m.

Portland at Denver — NBA TV/Root Sports/Altitude, 8:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet/Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NBA G League

Motor City Cruise at Birmingham Squadron — WABM, 5 p.m.

G League Ignite at Memphis Hustle — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Ontario Clippers at South Bay Lakers — ClipperVision/Spectrum SportsNet, 8 p.m.

NFL

2024 Pro Bowl Games

AFC vs. NFC, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Announcers: ESPN/ABC — Scott Van Pelt/Dan Orlovsky/Ryan Clark/Marcus Spears//Michelle Beisner-Buck//ESPN Deportes — Rebecca Landa/Sergio Dipp//John Sutcliffe

Flag Football & Skill Competitions — ESPN/ABC/ESPN Deportes/Disney XD, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark/Robert Griffin III/Dan Orlovsky/Marcus Spears//Michelle Beisner-Buck

Postseason NFL Countdown — ESPN/ABC, 1 p.m.

Pro Bowl Games Kickoff — ESPN/ABC, 2:45 p.m.

Pro Football Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7:30 p.m.

Pro Football Full Circle – SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Mid-Season Awards Show — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Top Shelf: Best of the First Half — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Pickleball

PPA Tour

Desert Ridge Open, JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge, Phoenix, AZ

Singles/Mixed Doubles/Men’s & Women’s Doubles Championship– Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Pickleball Slam 2

Exhibition, Miami Beach, Miami, FL

Andre Agassi/Steffi Graf vs. John McEnroe/Maria Sharapova — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 23

SSC Napoli vs. Hellas Verona — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Atalanta vs. SS Lazio — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Inter Milan vs. Juventus — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore — ESPNews, 7:30 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

30 for 30: The American Gladiators Documentary, Part 1 — ESPNews, 9:30 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: The American Gladiators Documentary, Part 2 — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

48 Minute — Bleav Sports, noon

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy in the World, Part 1 — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Lucky Underdogs — Bleav Sports, 2 p.m.

30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy in the World, Part 2 — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy in the World, Part 3 — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy in the World, Part 4 — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

E60: The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

E60: Little Choices — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

E60: Once Upon a Time in Anaheim — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Bad Beats — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

E60: Peace of Mind — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Lucky Underdogs — Bleav Sports, 9 pm.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 11 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: The Minister of Defense — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Upper Austria Ladies Linz, Design Center Linz, Linz, Austria

Final — T2, 8 a.m.

ATP Tour

Open Sud de France, Sud de France Arena, Montpellier, France

Final — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

Center Court Live: Abu Dhabi Open (WTA Tour)/Cordoba Open (ATP Tour)/Open 13 Provence (ATP Tour)/Transylvania Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 4 a.m. (Monday)

Track & Field

World Athletics Indoor Tour

New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, the TRACK at new balance, Brighton, MA

Finals — NBC, 4 p.m.