Feb 13, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a dunk in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing: Wilder vs. Stiverne (11/04/2017) — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Friday)

College Baseball

Northern Illinois at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

BYU at Cal-Davis — Stadium, 5 p.m.

Nebraska at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Ohio State at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Maryland-Baltimore County at Maine — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Stony Brook — SNY/FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Drexel at Hofstra — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SMU at Florida Atlantic — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Radford at Gardner-Webb — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Appalachian State at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cleveland State at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Florida International — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Albany — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wright State at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Campbell — FloSports, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at William & Mary — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Rutgers at Purdue — FS1, 7 p.m.

College of Charleston at Delaware — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Elon at Northeastern — NESNplus/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Monmouth at Towson — WBAL 11.2/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Ohio State at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 8 p..

California Baptist at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Tarleton — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern Utah at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas State at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at South Dakota — Midco Sports, 8 p.m.

Denver at South Dakota State — Midco Sports Two, 8 p.m.

St. Thomas at North Dakota State — WDAY’Z Xtra, 8 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Louisiana at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Sam Houston at New Mexico State — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Troy at Arkansas State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+. 9 p.m.

Portland State at Montana State — ESPN+. 9 p.m.

Sacramento State at Montana — ESPN+. 9 p.m.

Michigan at Northwestern — FS1, 9 p.m.

Gonzaga at Portland — KHQ/Root Sports Plus/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal San Diego at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Seattle — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Oregon State at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Loyola Maryland at Santa Clara — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Oregon at Stanford — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal-Irvine — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Washington State at Arizona — FS1, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Women’s

Arkansas-Little Rock at Southeast Missouri — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

James Madison at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Lake Superior at Davenport — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Wayne State — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Louisville at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Boston College at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Albany at Vermont — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Indiana State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Morehead State at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Niagara at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Ferris State at Grand Valley — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Northern Michigan at Saginaw Valley — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Missouri at Florida — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Georgia State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Christian Brothers at West Alabama — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Union at Alabama-Huntsville — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Valdosta State at Montevallo — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

West Florida at Auburn-Montgomery — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Clemson at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Duke at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Manhattan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Siena — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida International at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Furman at Mercer — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Illinois State at Bradley — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maine at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Missouri State at Drake — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Marist — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Queens at North Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Rider — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Carolina at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wofford at Samford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Alabama at South Carolina — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Nicholls — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico State at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Temple at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Utah Valley at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina State at North Carolina — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

McNeese at Lamar — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Murray State at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+. 8 p.m.

Oakland at Wisconin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tarleton State at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Indiana — Peacock, 8 p.m.

Arkansas at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at California Baptist — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Montana State at Portland State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Idaho — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Pacific at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

San Francisco at Gonzaga — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Santa Clara at San Diego — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Auburn at LSU — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Utah at UCLA — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Montana at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Long Beach State at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

B1G College Countdown — Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Northwestern at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 1 p.m.

College Softball

Washington at South Florida — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Florida International at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 6:15 p.m.

Oklahoma State at South Florida — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Boise State at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Florida International at Florida State — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions Cup

Round 1

1st Leg, Estadio Cibao, Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic

Moca FC vs. Nashville SC — FS2/ViX, 6:56 p.m.

1st Leg, National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica

Cavalier FC vs. FC Cincinnati — FS2/ViX, 9:05 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Group C, Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

Costa Rica vs. Paraguay — Paramount+/ESPN+, 6:15 p.m.

Canada vs. El Salvador — Paramount+/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight Post-Match Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour Champions

Trophy Hassan II, Royal Golf Dar Es Salaam, Rabat, Morocco

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Vidanta Nuevo Nayarit-Vallarta (Vidanta Vallarta Course), Vallarta, Mexico

1st Round

Announcers: Golf Channel — Dan Hicks/Steve Sands/Curt Byrum/Brad Faxon/Jim “Bones” McKay//Johnson Wagner/John Wood//Damon Hack

Main Feed in Spanish — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Groups: S.H. Kim/Charley Hoffman/Keith Mitchell & Cameron Champ/Chez Reavie/Brandt Snedeker — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10 a.m.

Marquee Group: Tony Finau/Nicolai Hejgaard/Mackenzie Hughes with Emiliano Grillo/K.H. Lee/Erik van Rooyen — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:15 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Nico Echevarria/Vincent Norrman/Matt Wallace — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Emiliano Grillo/K.H. Lee/Erik van Rooyen — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Hole 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Honda LPGA Thailand, Siam Country Club (Old Course), Chonburi, Thailand

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 10 p.m.

DP World Tour

International Swing

Magical Kenya Open, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Barn Burners — ESPNews, midnight

UFC Unleashed: Comebacks — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Friday)

MLB Spring Training

Cactus League

Announcers: Kevin Brown/Eduardo Pérez//Tim Kurkjian//Aiden González

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA on TNT

Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors — TNT, 10 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Brooklyn at Toronto — YES/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Indiana — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia — MSG Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Boston at Chicago — NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans — Space City Home Network/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Utah — Bally Sports Southeast/KJZZ, 9 p.m.

Washington at Denver — Monumental Sports Network/Altitude, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA G League

Grand Rapids Gold at Delaware Blue Coats — DETV Channel 28/WPSG, 11 a.m.

Mexico City Capitanes at Long Island Nets — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Rip City Remix at Wisconsin Herd — ESPN+/WACY, 7 p.m.

Windy City Bulls at Westchester Knicks — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maine Celtics at Birmingham Squadron — ESPN+/WABM, 8 p.m.

Sioux City Falls Skyforce at South Bay Lakers — ESPN+/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

NFL

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Colorado at Detroit — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Altitude 2/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Ottawa — Bally Sports Southwest/TSN5/RDS2, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh — TSN2/RDS/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at New Jersey — MSG SportsNet/MSG2, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay — ESPN, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at St. Louis — MSG SportsNet 2/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Boston at Calgary — NESN/Sportsnet West/Sportsnet One, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas — TVA Sports/TSN4/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle — Sportsnet Pacific/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles — ESPN+/Hulu, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Pregame — TSN4, 9:30 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

What’s Trending Now PM — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Invincible — NLSE, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Beyond Limits: Who I Am — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Ruffino & Joe — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Deuces Wild — NLSE, 9 p.m

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 10:30 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 3 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Center Court: Quarterfinals-Qatar Open (ATP Tour)/Dubai Duty Free Championships Early Rounds (WTA Tour)/Rio Open (ATP Tour)/Mifel Tennis Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Center Court: Early Rounds-Rio Open (ATP Tour)/Mifel Tennis Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.

UEFA Europa League

Playoff

2nd Leg, Roazhon Park, Rennes, France

Stade Rennais vs. AC Milan — TUDN, 12:25 p.m./CBS Sports Network, 12:55 p.m. (Aggregate 0-3)

2nd Leg, Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan

Qarabağ vs. SC Braga — Paramount+/ViX+, 12:45 p.m. (Aggregate 4-2)

2nd Leg, Europa-Park Stadion, Freiburg, Germany

Sport-Club Freiburg s. RC Lens — Paramount+/ViX+, 12:45 p.m. (Aggregate 0-0)

2nd Leg, Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse, France

Toulouse vs. SL Benfica — Paramount+/ViX+, 12:45 p.m. (Aggregate 1-2)

2nd Leg, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

AS Roma vs. Feyenoord — UniMás/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.//CBS Sports Network, 2:55 p.m. (Aggregate 1-1)

2nd Leg, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille, France

Olympique de Marseille vs. Shakhtar Donetsk — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m. (Aggregate 2-2)

2nd Leg, Stadion Letná, Prague, Czech Republic

Sparta Praha vs. Galatasaray — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m. (Aggregate 2-3)

2nd Leg, Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal

Sporting Clube de Portugal vs. Young Boys — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m. (Aggregate 3-1)

Fútbol central — TUDN, noon

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

UEFA Europa League Today Pre-Match — CBS Sports Network, noon

UEFA Europa League Today Post Match — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.