All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 22

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. FC Augsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SV Darmstadt 98 vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

TSG Hoffenheim vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Goal Arena – The Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

College Baseball

2024 MLB Desert Invitational

Round Robin Tournament, Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale, AZ

Grand Canyon vs. USC — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

2024 HBCU Classic

Round Robin Tournament, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Jackson State vs. Alcorn State — Space City Home Network, noon

Grambling State vs. Southern — Space City Home Network, 4 p.m.

Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M — Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NBA HBCU Classic

HBCU Game, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Virginia Union vs. Winston-Salem State — ESPN2/NBA TV/TNT, 2 p.m.

Penn State at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, noon

Texas A&M at Alabama — ESPN, noon

Wake Forest at Virginia — ESPN2, noon

TCU at Kansas State — ESPNU, noon

Texas Tech at Iowa State — ESPN+, noon

Creighton at Butler — Fox, 12:30 p.m.

Richmond at George Washington — USA Network, 12:30 p.m.

Texas at Houston — CBS, 1 p.m.

Albany at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Navy at Boston University — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Wright State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at The Citadel — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Florida at Georgia — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Dayton — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at North Carolina — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Missouri State — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago Plus/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Duke at Florida State — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi State — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Akron at Buffalo — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bucknell at Colgate — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

BYU at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Stetson — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Longwood at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Loyola Maryland at Lehigh — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Marshall at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Kent State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Samford at Mercer — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

UMass at La Salle — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Drexel — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Delaware at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Towson at Hampton — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Northeastern at Hofstra — MSG Network/FloSports, 2 p.m.

Army at Holy Cross — NBC Sports Boston/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Stonehill at Le Moyne — YES/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 2:15 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Duquesne — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Youngstown State at Cleveland State — Bally Sports Great Lakes/ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Florida International at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

New Mexico State at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Rice at Tulsa — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Vermont at Maine — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Marquette vs. UConn (at Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT) — Fox, 3 p.m.

IUPUI at Oakland — WMYD/ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Davidson at St. Bonaventure — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Ball State at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Binghamton at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 3;30 p.m.

Texas State at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Alabama A&M — HBCU Go, 3:30 p.m.

LSU at South Carolina — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Boston College — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

North Dakota State at Denver — Altitude, 4 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Arkansas State at South Alabama — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Central Florida — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Delaware State at Coppin State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Lafayette at American — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

McNeese at Nicholls — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Howard — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Wagner — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Bryant — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Stony Brook at Monmouth — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY/FloSports, 4 p.m.

Hawai’i at Cal-Santa Barbara — Spectrum SportsNet/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Houston Christian at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Lindenwood at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Lipscomb at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Louisiana at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Morehead State at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Missouri at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Western Illinois at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Idaho State at Idaho — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Lamar at New Orleans — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Troy — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Weber State at Eastern Washington — SWX/ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Illinois at Maryland — Fox, 5:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Georgia Tech — The CW, 5:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Auburn — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Baylor at West Virginia — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Brown at Penn — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Dartmouth at Cornell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern at James Madison — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Harvard at Columbia — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Northwestern State at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Stanford at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Washington, 6 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Pittsburgh — ACCC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Georgia State at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Indiana State at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Wofford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Portland State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Radford at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina-Wilmington — WECT 6.2/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Utah State at Colorado State — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

DePaul at Providence — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — Space City Home Network Plus/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina State at Clemson — The CW, 7:45 p.m.

Yale at Princeton — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Long Beach State at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Michigan State at Michigan — Fox, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at Oral Roberts — KGEB 5.3, 8 p.m.

South Dakota at St. Thomas — KMSP, 8 p.m.

California Baptist at Grand Canyon — KUTP/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Cal at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Washington, 8 p.m.

Austin Peay at North Alabama — ESPN+, 8:15 p.m.

Utah Valley at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Montana State at Montana — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

San Francisco at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Pacific at Gonzaga — KHQ/Root Sports/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Fresno State at Boise State — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona State at Arizona — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at USC — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Portland at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Santa Clara at San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Wyoming at San José State — NBC Sports Bay Area/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Oregon at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Nevada at UNLV — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

College GameDay — ESPN/ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

Fox College Hoops Tip-Off — Fox, noon

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

NCAA March Madness Men’s Bracket Preview — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Game Break — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Game Break — Big Ten Network, 4:15 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 5 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, midnight

Women’s

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Cleveland State — ESPN+, noon

Ball State at Ohio — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Davidson at URI — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Army — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Kent State at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Florida International — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma at West Virginia — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Siena at Canisius — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Indiana State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Texas State at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Western Michigan at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

DePaul at Seton Hall — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Northern Michigan at Michigan Tech — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Saginaw Valley at Lake Superior State — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Wayne State at Ferris State — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at UMass — NESN/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Rutgers — B1G+, 2 p.m.

American at Lafayette — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Akron — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at James Madison — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Delaware State at Coppin State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Queens — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at South Carolina Upstate –ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Georgia Southern at South Alabama — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Georgia State at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

High Point at Radford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Houston Christian at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Iona at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lindenwood at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Marist at Niagara — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Marshall at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

McNeese at Nicholls — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Memphis at East Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Morehead State at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Binghamton — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Florida at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at Longwood — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Manhattan — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Rice at UAB — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Sam Houston at Liberty — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Stetson at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

TCU at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Western Illinois at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Alabama-Huntsville at West Georgia — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Anderson at Carson-Newman — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Auburn Montgomery at Christian Brothers — FlosSports, 2 p.m.

Butler at Villanova — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Coker at Catawba — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Davenport at Wisconsin-Parkside — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Delta State at Lee — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Emory & Henry at Limestone — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Mars Hill at Lenoir-Rhyne — FlosSports, 2 p.m.

Mississippi College at Shorter — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Wingate at Lincoln Memorial — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Virginia-Wise at Newberry — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Wyoming at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Minnesota — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Arkansas State at Louisiana — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

George Washington at George Mason — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Bradley — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Lamar at New Orleans — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Troy — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Missouri State at Evansville — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Murray State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Northwestern State at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Montevallo at Union — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Valdosta State at West Florida — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Utah State at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Boston University at Navy — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Purdue — B1G+, 4 p.m.

Iowa State at Texas — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Cornell at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Weber State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Grand Canyon at California Baptist — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Idaho at Idaho State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Maine at Vermont — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Montana State at Montana — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Wright State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Portland State at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Sacramento State at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Southern Utah at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at Seattle — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Western Kentucky at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Catholic at Lycoming — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Scranton — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Goucher at Wilkes — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Susquehanna at Drew — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Central Florida at Kansas State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Drake at Belmont — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Gonzaga at Pacific — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at San Diego — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Penn at Brown — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Portland at Santa Clara — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

San José State at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Bellarmine at North Alabama — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Colgate at Bucknell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Kansas at BYU — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Richmond — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Princeton at Yale — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Toledo at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Albany — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Samford at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Pepperdine at Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Air Force at UNLV — Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Stanford at Oregon State — Pac-12 Insider, 2 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Wisconsin at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Notre Dame — Peacock, 6 p.m.

Augustana at Lake Superior State — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Michigan at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Brown at Colgate — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Harvard — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

RPI at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Union at Princeton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Yale at Cornell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at St. Thomas — FloSports, 7 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Northeastern — NESN, 7 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota-Duluth — KBJR 6.3, u p.m.

On the Ice — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Maryland at Syracuse — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

College Softball

Clearwater Invitational

Round Robin Tournament, Eddie C. Moore Complex, Clearwater, FL

Announcers: Mike Couzens/Danielle Lawrie

Northwestern vs. Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 9 a.m.

Announcers: Tiffany Greene/Madison Shipman

Georgia vs. Florida State — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Announcers: Tyler Denning/Jenny Dalton-Hill

Wisconsin vs. Washington — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Announcers: Mark Neely/Amanda Scarborough

Oklahoma State vs. LSU — SEC Network, 10:30 a.m.

Announcers: Mike Couzens/Danielle Lawrie

Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech — ESPN+, noon

Announcers:Tiffany Greene/Madison Shipman

Kentucky vs. Central Florida — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Tyler Denning/Jenny Dalton-Hill

Minnesota vs. Stanford — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Mark Neely/Amanda Scarborough

Texas vs. North Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Beth Mowins/Michele Smith/Jessica Mendoza

UCLA vs. Tennessee — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Mike Couzens/Danielle Lawrie

Oklahoma State vs. Northwestern — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Tyler Denning/Jenny Dalton-Hill

Minnesota vs. Georgia — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Announcers: Mark Neely/Amanda Scarborough

LSU vs. Washington — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Announcers: Beth Mowins/Michele Smith/Jessica Mendoza

Kentucky vs. Texas — Longhorn Network, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Grand Canyon at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

College Wrestling

Stanford at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup

Preliminaries

Playoffs, Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

Guyana vs. Dominican Republic — Paramount+, 3:50 p.m.

Haiti vs. Puerto Rico — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

El Salvador vs. Guatemala — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 25

Brentford vs. Liverpool — USA Network/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Burnley vs. Arsenal — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Fulham vs. Aston Villa — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham United — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Chelsea — Telemundo/Universo, 12:25 p.m.//NBC/Peacock (Peter Drury/Lee Dixon), 12:30 p.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Tim Howard/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, noon

Goal Zone — NBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo/Universo, noon

Golf

PGA Tour

The Genesis Invitational, Riviera Country Club, Los Angeles, CA

3rd Round

Announcers: Golf Channel/Peacock — Terry Gannon/Frank Nobilo/Steve Sands//Arron Oberholser//Johnson Wagner//CBS — Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch//Frank Nobilo//Colt Knost//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Renner

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 10, 14, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

Marquee Groups: Nicolai Højgaard/Collin Morikawa & Viktor Hovland/Nick Taylor — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:15 a.m.

Featured Groups: Andrew Putnam/Sahith Theegala & Ludvig Åberg/Lucas Glover — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:30 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Viktor Hovland/Nick Taylor — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Rory McIlroy/Adam Scott — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 10 & 14 — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour Champions

Chubb Classic, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, FL

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Ladies European Tour

Saudi Ladies International, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Final Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Hockey

AHL

Hershey Bears at Toronto Marlies — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 25

Atlético de Madrid vs. Las Palmas — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

CA Osasuna vs. Cádiz CF — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Celta de Vigo vs. Barcelona — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Valencia vs. Sevilla — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 22

LOSC Lille vs. Havre Athletic Club — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

FC Nantes vs. Paris Saint-German — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. FC Lorient — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m. (Sunday)

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Lo mejor de la jornada francesa — beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Lo mejor de la jornada francesa — beIN Sports en Español, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 298

Volkanovski vs. Topuria, Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

Prelims — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+ pay per view, 10 p.m.

MLB

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Final Practice — FS1, 10:30 a.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

United Rentals 300, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Qualifying — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Race — FS1, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition — FS1, 1 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NXS Daytona — FS1, 4 p.m.

NBA

NBA All-Star Weekend

NBA All-Star Saturday Night, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller/Kenny Smith//Shaquille O’Neal

Skills Challenge/3-Point Challenge/Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu 3-Piont Challenge/Slam Dunk Contest — TNT/TBS/Max, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Carmelo Anthony/Vince Carter/Jayson Tatum//Chris Haynes

All-Star Saturday Night Night Altcast — truTV/Max, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA All-Star Tip-Off live from Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN — TNT/TBS/truTV/Max, 6 p.m.

NBA All-Star Practice — NBA TV, 11 a.m.

#Handles: All-Star Weekend — NBA TV, 1:30 p.m.

Indiana Glory — TNT, 4:30 p.m.

NBA All-Star Saturday: Commissioner Adam Silver Media Availability — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime: All-Star Saturday — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

Flag Football: The Future is Now — NBC, 3 p.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NHL

ABC Hockey Saturday

Announcers: Bob Wischusen/Ryan Callahan//Leah Hextall

Los Angeles Kings at Boston Bruins — ABC/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet One/TV Sports, 12:30 p.m.

Announcers: Mike Monaco/AJ Mleczko

Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars — ABC/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Steve Levy/Mark Messier/P.K. Subban

ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame — ABC, noon

Hockey Night in Canada

Anaheim Ducks at Toronto Maple Leafs — CBC/Sportsnet (Ontario/Pacific/West)/Bally Sports SoCal, 7 p.m.

Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens — City TV/Sportsnet East/TVA Sports/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets at Vancouver Canucks — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NHL Stadium Series

Day 1, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Announcers: Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan//Kevin Weekes

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils — ABC/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports Direct, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2024 Stadium Series Pre-Game — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Chicago — TSN5/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary — Bally Sports Detroit/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota — MSG Western New York/Bally Sports North, 5 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Sun, 5 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis — Bally Sports South/Bally Sport Midwest, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas — Bally Sports South/Scripps Sports, 10:30 p.m.

Columbus at San José — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Carolina at Vegas/Columbus at San José Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)/

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

PHWL

Minnesota at Ottawa — Bally Sports North/Sportsnet 360/YouTube, 2 p.m.

New York at Boston — MSG Network/NESN/YouTube, 4 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 25

SSC Napoli vs. Genoa — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Hellas Verona vs. Juventus — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Atalanta vs. Sassuolo — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

SS Lazio vs. Bologna — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Pro League Soccer — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Bleav Me — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

ESPN Films: Fab Five — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Special Olympics: Five Days in Folgaria — BBC News, 10:30 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Bring It Home– NBC, 11 a.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 1 p.m.

Candace Parker: Unapologetic — ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.

Lucky Underdogs — Bleav Sports, 2 p.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 2 p.m.

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

E60 — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 3 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 3 p.m.

The Best of The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Bad Beats — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 11 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Qatar Open, Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Final — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

Center Court Live: Semifinals: Cordoba Open (ATP Tour)/Delray Beach Open (ATP Tour)/ABN AMRO Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 1:30 p.m.

ATP Tour

Delray Beach Open, Delray Beach Tennis Center, Delray Beach, FL

Semifinal — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Center Court: Dubai Duty Free Championships Early Rounds (WTA Tour)/ABN AMRO Open Final (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Track & Field

USA Track & Field

2024 USATF Indoor Championships

Day 2, Albuquerque Convention Center, Albuquerque, NM

Finals — NBC, 4 p.m.

Women’s Super League

Matchday 14

Arsenal vs. Manchester United — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 a.m.