All Times Eastern

AFC Asian Cup

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Tajikistan vs. Jordan — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6:30 a.m. (Friday)

College Basketball

Men’s

IUPUI at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, noon

New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Maine at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Delaware at William & Mary — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Tulane at SMU — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Longwood at High Point — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Albany at Vermont — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Appalachian State at Georgia State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cleveland State at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at James Madison — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Florida International — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Bryant — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Marshall — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Oakland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Troy at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Elon — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Hampton at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at College of Charleston — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Towson — Monumental Sports Network/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Hofstra — MSG SportsNet/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Monmouth — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Long Island University at Fairleigh Dickinson — YES, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Utah Valley at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Queens — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Idaho State at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Texas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Weber State at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Dakota State at South Dakota State — Midco Sports, 8 p.m.

Tarleton at Abilene Christian — Space City Home Network/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Morehead State at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Western Illinois at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Cal at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Stetson at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 8:45 p.m.

Sam Houston at Western Kentucky — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Youngstown State at Wright State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Montana State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Montana — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Liberty at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Grand Canyon — KUTP/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Hawai’i at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Long Beach State at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Portland at Pacific — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Oregon at USC — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Oregon State at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Women’s

Utah Tech at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Lipscomb at Queens — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Davenport at Michigan Tech — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Lake Superior — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Northern Michigan at Ferris State — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Northern Michigan at Ferris State — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Virginia at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Morehead State at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Niagara — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tulsa at East Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Maine — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Western Illinois at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Florida at North Alabama — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Delta State at Montevallo — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Lee at West Alabama — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Mississippi College at Auburn Montgomery — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Shorter at Alabama-Huntsville — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Wayne State at Wisconsin-Parkside — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Boston College at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Duke at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 7 p.m,.

Bryant at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Long Island University — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Rider — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida International at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Furman at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Iona at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Louisiana at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Siena — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Mexico State at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Marist — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Utah at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Albany — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wofford at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Georgia — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at New Orleans — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern State at Nicholls — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Tarleton State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Weber State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

South Florida at Memphis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at McNeese — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

South Carolina at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Texas at Baylor — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Seattle — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Gonzaga at San Diego — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Montana at Idaho — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Montana State at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Idaho State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Pacific at Portland — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

San Francisco at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Alabama at Arkansas — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Santa Clara at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

College Football

East-West Shrine Bowl

College All-Stars, Ford Center at the Star, Frisco, TX

East vs. West — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Senior Bowl

College All-Stars, Hancock Whitney Stadium, University of South Alabama, Mobile, AL

Senior Bowl Practice — ESPN2/NFL Network, 10:30 a.m.

Senior Bowl Practice — ESPN2/NFL Network, 1 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship

Group Play — Matchday 1

Group A, FMF Campo 1, Toluca, Mexico

Haiti vs. Costa Rica — FS2, 12:55 p.m.

Mexico vs. El Salvador — FS2, 3:55 p.m.

CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournament

Group Play — Simultaneous Matches

Group A, Estadio Misael Delgado, Valencia, Venezuela

Colombia vs. Bolivia — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:45 p.m.

Group A, Estadio Brigido Iriarte, Caracas, Venezuela

Venezuela vs. Brazil — FS2, 5:50 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 22

West Ham United vs. Bournemouth — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester United — USA Network/Universo, 3:10 p.m.

2024 Transfer Deadline Show — Peacock, noon

Announcers: Anna Jackson/Tim Howard/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5:15 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 3 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 5:15 p.m.

Figure Skating

International Skating Union

ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships

Day 1, SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center, Shanghai, Communist China

Announcers: E! — Tara Lipinski/Johnny Weir

Women’s Short Program — E!, 7 a.m. (same day coverage)

Pairs Short Program — Peacock, 8 a.m.

Men’s Short Program — E!, 9 a.m. (same day coverage)

Day 2, SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center, Shanghai, Communist China

Rhythm Dance — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

Women’s Free Skate — Peacock, 2:50 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links (Spyglass Hill Golf Course), Pebble Beach, CA

1st Round

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Frank Nobilo/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//John Cook//Arron Oberholser

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 5, 7, 12, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:15 p.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12;30 p.m.

Marquee Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:45 p.m.

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Hole: 7 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

The R&A/Augusta National Golf Club

Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (Friday)

DP World Tour

Bahrain Championship, Royal Golf Club, Al Mazrowiah, Bahrain

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)

LaLiga

Matchday 20

Getafe CF vs. Real Madrid — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie (04/09/2022) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Black History Month-Epic Knockouts — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Black History Month-Classics — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier (07/02/2022) — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Now’s Top 10 Right Now: Relief Pitchers — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLS

Preseason

International Club Friendly, Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Al Nassr vs. Inter Miami — Apple TV+, 1 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA on TNT

Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics — TNT/Spectrum SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia 76ers at Utah Jazz — TNT/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 10 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Indiana at New York — Bally Sports Indiana/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Memphis — Bally Spots Ohio/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

High Tops — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA G League

Birmingham Squadron at College Park Skyhawks — ESPN+/WABM/Peachtree Sports Network/WPCH, 7 p.m.

Indiana Mad Ants at Motor City Cruise — ESPN+/Motor City Facebook Live, 7 p.m.

Ontario Clippers at Osceola Magic — ESPN+/ClipperVision/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Westchester Knicks at Wisconsin Herd — ESPN+/WACY, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Sioux Falls Skyforce — ESPN+/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

NFL

2024 Pro Bowl Games

AFC vs. NFC, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Announcers: Laura Rutledge/Ryan Clark/Robert Griffin III/Dan Orlovsky/Marcus Spears

Pro Bowl Skills Show: Best Catch, Closest to the Pin, High Stakes, Precision Passing, Dodgeball — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Laura Rutledge/Ryan Clark/Robert Griffin III/Dan Orlovsky/Marcus Spears

NFL Live from Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 12:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

All Madden — FS1, 9 p.m.

NFL Films Presents — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL

NHL All-Star Weekend

All-Star Thursday, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

NHL All-Star Draft — ESPN2/Sportsnet, 6 p.m.

PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase: Team King vs. Team Kloss — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

NHL Now at All-Star Media Day — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

Top Shelf: Best of the First Half — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8:30 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Transfer Deadline Special — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

SportsCenter Featured — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: The Great Heisman Race of 1997 — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minute — Bleav Sports, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny (series premiere) — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight: What’s Trending Now PM — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight: What’s Trending Now PM — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 9 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 10:30 p.m.

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Nine for IX: Pat XO — ESPNU, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Davis Cup Qualifier: Ukraine vs. United States/Open Sud de France (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

Upper Austria Ladies Linz (WTA Tour) — T2, 10 a.m.

Courtside Live: Open Sud de France (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Upper Austria Ladies Linz (WTA Tour) — T2, 2:30 p.m.

Courtside Live: Thailand Open (WTA Tour)/Davis Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine vs. United States– Tennis Channel, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Volleyball

Pro Volleyball Federation

San Diego Mojo at Atlanta Vibe — Stadium, 7 p.m.

WNBA

WNBA Free Agency Special — ESPN2, 4 p.m.