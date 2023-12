Dec 3, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) passes the ball to Miami Dolphins tight end Julian Hill (89) against the Commanders during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Gallaudet at Longwood — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Northern Colorado at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, noon

Delaware at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Erskine at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Howard at Penn — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stonehill at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Yale at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mary Baldwin at Hampton — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Samford — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Jarvis Christian at Texas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Gonzaga — KHQ/Root Sports Plus/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at San Francisco — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Utah Tech at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Women’s

New Orleans at Central Florida — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Wheeling University at Morehead State — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Harris-Stowe at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

San Diego State at Seattle — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Monmouth at Lafayette — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Salem at Marshall — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Longwood at Stony Brook — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Delaware at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

McMurry at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville State at College of Charleston — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Villanova — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Southern at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

College Football

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Bowl Preview — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

True Character — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament

College Cup, Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville, KY

National Championship

Announcers: Dalen Cuff/Devon Kerr//Marion Crowder

Notre Dame vs. Clemson — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup

2024 CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup Draw — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

GOLF Films: St Andrews — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Year End Review — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

U.S. Open Epics: 2021 U.S. Open-Rahm Shines at Torrey Pines — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

U.S. Open Epics: U.S. Open-The King of The Country Club — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

U.S. Open Golf Highlights: 2023-Wyndham Clark — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 16

Rayo Vallecano vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Prime 9: First Basemen (series premiere) — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Prime 9: Second Basemen — MLB Network, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

1994 Brickyard 400 (08/06/1994) — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at Orlando — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Detroit — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports Detroit Extra, 7 p.m.

Miami at Charlotte — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia — Monumental Sports Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Denver at Atlanta — Altitude 2/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York — TSN4/TSN5/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City — KJZZ/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Sacramento — YES/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles Clippers — Root Sports/Bally Sports SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN4, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Wisconsin Herd at Indiana Mad Ants — WACY, 6 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at Birmingham Squadron — WABM, 8 p.m.

NFL

Week 14

Monday Night Football, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Announcers: ABC — Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Lisa Salters//ESPN2 — Peyton Manning/Eli Manning

Green Bay Packers at New York Giants — ABC.ESPN2, 8:15 p.m.

Monday Night Football, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Announcers: ESPN — Chris Fowler/Dan Orlovsky/Louis Riddick//Laura Rutledge//ESPN2 — Peyton Manning/Eli Manning//ESPN Deportes — Rebecca Landa/Sergio Dipp//Katia Castorena//John Sutcliffe

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins — ESPN/WTVF/WSFL/ESPN2/ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Laura Rutledge/Ryan Clark/Dan Orlovsky/Marcus Spears/Adam Schefter

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark/Robert Griffin III/Marcus Spears/Adam Schefter

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Lisa Salters

Monday Night Kickoff — ABC, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Chris Fowler/Dan Orlovsky/Louis Riddick//Laura Rutledge

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN/WTVF/WSFL, 8 p.m.

Announcer: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Monday Blitz — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Pro Football Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Monday Night Hockey

Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet West/TVA Sports/Altitude, 9:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Buffalo — Scripps Sports/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Network: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Detroit at Dallas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Calgary at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Serie A

Matchday 15

Empoli vs. Lecce — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

Cagliari vs. Sassuolo — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Local Angle — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes– Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 11 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 11:30 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Sports News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother to Brother — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)