EDITOR’S NOTE: There will be no Viewing Picks from August 7 through August 16

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 21

Adelaide Crows vs. Gold Coast Suns — FS2, midnight

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Collingwood Magpies — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Geelong Cats vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS2, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

Super Middleweights, Falls Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

Padraig McCrory vs. Steed Woodall — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Welterweights, Coliseo de Combates, Panama City, Panama

Derrieck Cuevas vs. Alberto Mosquera — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

ShoBox: The New Generation

Super Featherweights, Wind Creek Events Center, Bethlehem, PA

Jordan White vs. Eridson Garcia — Showtime, 9 p.m.

CFL

Week 9

Toronto Argonauts at Calgary Stampeders — TSN4/CFL+, 9 p.m.

College Football

B1G Football Training Camp: Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Season Preview — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

ESPN The Ocho

Microsoft Excel World Championship — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Truck and Tractor Pulling — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

OneWheel World Championship — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Arm Wrestling Reborn — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Extreme Axe & Knife Games — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Omegaball Women’s Invitational — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

2023 BullShooter Invitational Shootout — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Omegaball Men’s Invitational — ESPN2, noon

Professional Cuesports League — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

TurfWars Invitational: Adult Kickball Championship — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Ocho Show — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

2023 NWLA Wiffleball All-Stars — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Major League Table Tennis — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

2023 Slippery Stairs — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Johnsonville SuperHole IV Championship — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Viii Sports YMCA Invitational — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Pillow Fight Championship — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

2023 FootGolf World Cup — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Masskrugstemmen Stein Holding Competition — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

2023 Corgi Races — ESPN2, midnight

World Dog Surfing Championship Best Waves — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

USA Dodgeball All-Star Showcase — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

CROSSNET Sand Series: SoCal — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

2022 eSkootr Championship — ESPN2, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

2022 Spikeball’s Co-Ed Invitational: Utah — ESPN2, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Red Bull Paper Wings — ESPN2, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Corunna Belt Sander Races — ESPN2, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Franklin Rock River Stone Skipping Competition — ESPN2, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Teqball Tour: Los Angeles — ESPN2, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

2020 Tetris Championships — ESPN2, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Knockout Round

Round of 16, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand

Announcers: FS1/FS1 4K — TBA//Universo/Peacock — Sammy Sadovnik/Maxi Rodríguez

Switzerland vs. Spain — FS1/FS1 4K/Universo/Peacock, 12;55 a.m. (Saturday)

Round of 16, Wellington Regional Stadium (Sky Stadium), Wellington, New Zealand

Announcers: FS1/FS1 4K — //Telemundo/Peacock — Jorge Calvo/Isabella Echeverri/Diana Rincón

Japan vs. Norway — FS1/FS1 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 3:55 a.m. (Saturday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Live — FS1/FS1 4K (Rob Stone/Kate Gill/Ariane Hingst/Stu Holden/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd/Heather O’Reilly//Tom Rinaldi//Chris Fallica), midnight

Previa del partido — Universo/Peacock (Ana Jurka/Miguel Gurwitz/Carlota Vizmanos/Carlos Yustis), 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Tonight — FS1/FS1 4K (Rob Stone/Kate Gill/Stu Holden/Alexi Lalas/Karina LeBlanc/Heather O’Reilly), 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Hoy en La Copa Mundial Femenina — Telemundo (Ana Jurka/Miguel Gurwitz/Carlota Vizmanos/Carlos Yustis), 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

PGA Tour

Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, NC

2nd Round

Announcers: Golf Channel/Peacock — Steve Sands/Camilo Villegas/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Billy Ray Brown//John Cook

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 6:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 12, 15, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:15 a.m.

Featured Groups: Si Woo Kim/J.T. Poston/Webb Simpson & Chris Kirk/Harris English/Zack Johnson — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live. 7:30 a.m.

Marquee Group: Cam Davis/Russell Henley/Hideki Matsuyama — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Billy Horschel/Kevin Streelman/Gary Woodland — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Shane Lowry/Adam Scott/Justin Thomas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 15, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour/Ladies European Tour

Women’s Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 9 a.m.

Western Golf Association

Western Amateur, North Shore Country Club, Glenview, IL

Round of 16 — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Quarterfinals — Peacock, 4 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Utah Championship, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, UT

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

Golfing the World: Caribbean — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Hockey

2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Knockout Round

Semifinal, Fosfa Aréna, Břeclav, Czechia

United States vs. Canada — TSN4/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Semifinal, Pavol Demitra Ice Stadium, Trenčín, Slovakia

Finland vs. Czechia– TSN5, 1 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville Street Circuit, Nashville, TN

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//Dave Burns//Kevin Lee//Dillon Welch

Practice 1 — Peacock, 4 p.m.

Leagues Cup

Round of 32

Free Games — All Games on Apple TV

Chicago Fire vs. Club América, 8 p.m. (also on FS1/UniMás/TUDN) — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: José Hernández/Pável Pardo

FC Cincinnati vs. Nashville SC, 8 p.m. —English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Jorge Pérez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

Columbus Crew vs. Minnesota United, 8 p.m. — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Walter Roque

MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)

Deportivo Toluca vs. Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m. — English: Dre Cordero/Jamie Watson//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Jesús Bracamontes

C.F. Monterrey vs. Portland Timbers, 10 p.m. (also on FS1/UniMás/TUDN) — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Diego Valeri//FS1: Nate Bukaty/Tony Meola

Tigres UANL vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 10:30 p.m. — English: Blake Price/Paul Dolan//Spanish: Adrian Garcia Marquez/Francisco Pinto//French: Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouches

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 7 p.m.

Leagues Cup Countdown — Apple TV+ (Kaylyn Kyle/Miguel Gallardo/Bradley Wright-Phillips), 7:30 p.m.

Leagues Cup La Previa — Apple TV+ (Tony Cherchi/Jaime Macías/Carlos Pavón), 7:30 p.m.

Leagues Cup El Resumen — Apple TV+ (Tony Cherchi/Jaime Macías/Carlos Pavón), 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Leagues Cup Wrap-Up — Apple TV+ (Kaylyn Kyle/Miguel Gallardo/Bradley Wright-Phillips), 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Mixed Martial Arts

ONE Fighting Championship

ONE Friday Fights 27, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Main Card — YouTube, 7:30 a.m.

ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Main Card — Amazon Prime Video, 8 p.m.

Professional Fighters League

Playoffs, Boeing Center at Tech Port, San Antonio, TX

Featherweights & Light Heavyweights — ESPN, 9 p.m.

UFC Main Events: Masvidal vs. Diaz — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

UFC Live: Sandhagen vs. Font — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay at Detroit — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Houston at New York Yankees — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — MLB Network/Sportsnet/NESN, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southeast/Marquee Sports Network, 2;20 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati — MASN2/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progrress)

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego — Spectrum SportsNet LA/MLB San Diego Padres, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Kansas City at Philadelphia — MLB Network/Bally Sports Kansas City/WCAU, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Baltimore — SNY/MASN, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota — MLB Arizona Diamondbacks/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Miami at Texas — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Cabo Wabo 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI

Practice and Qualifying — USA Network, 3:30 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Inside Football — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Hall of Fame Knocks: Welcome to Canton: Class of 2023 — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Gold Jacket Class of 2023 — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NFL Throwback: 2023 HOF Class Career Highlights — NFL Network, 9:30 p.m.

Tiki & Ronde Barber: A Football Life — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

NHL Network: Chasing Hockey: Ovechkin vs. Gretzky — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Challenge Cup — Matchday 11

Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Pickleball

PPA Tour

Takeya Showcase, Los Cab Sports Village, Fountain Valley, CA

Mixed Doubles — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Softball

Athletes Unlimited

Team Zerkle vs. Team Romero — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

Team Garcia vs. Team Faraimo — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Fubo News– Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

The Short List — NLSE, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

SEC Storied: Thunder and Lightning — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Game ON — Womens Sports Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS2, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

U.S. Open Series

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

DC Open, Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, Washington, D.C.

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, noon

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

ATP Tour

Los Cabos Open, Cabo Sports Complex, Los Cabos, Mexico

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever — Ion, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks at Washington Mystics — Ion, 7 p.m.

Chicago Sky at Dallas Wings — Ion, 8 p.m.

New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx — Ion, 8 p.m.