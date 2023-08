Dec 29, 2022; Bronx, NY, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Daniel Jackson (9) carries the ball as offensive lineman Axel Ruschmeyer (65) blocks during the second half of the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl against the Syracuse Orange at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s — Round 1

Melbourne Demons vs. Collingwood Magpies — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Basketball

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023

Classification Round

Group O, Okinawa Arena, Okinawa, Japan

Japan vs. Venezuela — ESPN+, 7:10 a.m.

Group M, Smart Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City, Philippines

South Sudan vs. Philippines — ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Group N, Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines

Egypt at Jordan — ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Group P, Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia

France vs. Iran — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Second Round

Group I, Smart Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City, Philippines

Serbia vs. Italy — ESPN+, 4 a.m. (Friday)

Group J, Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines

United States vs. Montenegro — ESPN2, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

Group K, Okinawa Arena, Okinawa, Japan

Germany vs. Georgia — ESPN+, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

Group L, Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia

Spain vs. Latvia — ESPN+, 5:45 a.m.

College Football

Week 1

Eastern Illinois at Indiana State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Greenville at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

West Virginia State at Morehead State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Elon at Wake Forest — ACC Network (Drew Carter/Dustin Fox), 7 p.m.

Sacramento State at Nicholls — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Francis at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tusculum at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

URI at Georgia State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kent State at Central Florida — FS1 (Eric Collins/Devin Gardner), 7 p.m.

Delaware at Stony Brook — FloSports, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Campbell — FloSports, 7 p.m.

North Carolina State at UConn — CBS Sports Network (Ed Cohen/Christian Fauria//Keiana Martin), 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Utah — ESPN (Chris Fowler/Kirk Herbstreit//Holly Rowe), 8 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Tulsa — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Central Washington at Weber State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Lamar — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Carolina AT&T at UAB — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Western Oregon at South Dakota State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Nebraska at Minnesota — Fox/Fox 4K (Gus Johnson/Joel Klatt//Jenny Taft), 8 p.m.

South Dakota at Missouri — SEC Network (Clay Matvick/Aaron Murray//Ashley ShahAhmadi), 8 p.m.

Southern Utah at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona (Roxy Bernstein/Lincoln Kennedy), 10 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

College GameDay Featured — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SEC Nation — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Fox College Football Pregame — Fox/Fox 4K, 7:30 p.m.

The Pregame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 11 p.m.

Football Postgame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

College Soccer

Women’s

Arizona State vs. Boise State — Pac-12 Insider, 1 p.m.

Arizona vs. Kent State — Pac-12 Insider, 4 p.m.

Air Force vs. Hawai’i — Mountain West Network, 6 p.m.

Texas vs. Texas-Rio Grande Valley — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Wisconsin at Arkansas — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Weber State at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Oregon at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 9:30 p.m.

Coupe de France féminine

Tournament

Semifinals, Stade Michel Bendichou, Colomiers, France

Liverpool vs. Atlético de Madrid — CBS Sports Network, noon

Paris Saint-Germain vs. AC Milan — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Stage 6: La Vall d’Uixó to Pico de Buitre/Observatorio Astrofísico de Javalambre — Peacock, 8:50 a.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

European Masters, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Portland Classic, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, OR

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Paige Mackenzie/Karen Stupples//Kay Cockerill

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Middleweight Brawls — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Trilogy: Liddell vs. Couture — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Detroit — MLB Network/YES/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

National League

Miami at Washington — Bally Sports Florida/MASN, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/MLB San Diego Padres, 9:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southeast/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Football — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid. 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Bleav Today — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 6:31 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8 p.m.

E60: Once Upon a Time in Anaheim — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

30 for 30: Youngstown Boys — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Surfing’s Dirty Secrets — BBC News, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN Radio — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

USTA

US Open, Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round/Doubles 1st and 2nd Round — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN, noon

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Primetime at the US Open: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Lloyd Harris/Patricia Maria Tig vs. Jessica Pegula — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

Track & Field

Diamond League

Weltklasse Zürich, Stadion Letzigrund, Zürich, Switzerland

Finals — Peacock, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Fútbol UEFA Champions League: Sorteo fase de grupos — TUDN, 11:50 a.m.

Box 2 Box: UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw Special — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

UEFA Europa Conference League

Playoffs

2nd Leg, Villa Park, Birmingham, England, United Kingdom

Aston Villa vs. Hibernian — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m. (Aggregate 5-0)

Box 2 Box: UEFA Europa Conference League Pre-Match — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

WNBA

Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun — Amazon Prime Video/KPHE/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks — Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces — Amazon Prime Video/NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, 10 p.m.