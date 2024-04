Apr 15, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal scored by forward Zach Hyman (18), during the second period against the San Jose Sharks at Rogers Place. The goal was assisted by forward Connor McDavid (97), his 100th of the season making him only the fourth player in NHL history history to record 100 assists in a single season. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 6

Adelaide Crows vs. Essendon Bombers — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

College Baseball

North Carolina at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Alabama — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Florida at Vanderbilt — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at BYU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

College Basketball

Field of 68: After Dark — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

College Football

Indiana Spring Game — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Inside College Football Draft Special: The Big Uglies — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Inside College Football Draft Special: Diamonds in the Rough — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football Draft Special: The Playmakers — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

College Golf

Women’s

SEC Women’s Golf Championship

Final, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, FL

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M — SEC Network, noon (delayed from 04/16)

College Gymnastics

Women’s

2024 NCAA Women’s National Collegiate Gymnastics Championships

Semifinals, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Announcers: John Roethlisberger/Aly Raisman//Taylor Davis

Afternoon Session: Arkansas, Cal, LSU, Stanford — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Evening Session: Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, Utah — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Online Coverage — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m. & 9 p.m.

Announcers: Samantha Peszek/Bridget Sloan

Beam and Vault

Announcers: Kennedy Baker/Anastasia Webb

Floor Exercise and Unparallel Bars

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Duke at North Carolina — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Boston College — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Johns Hopkins at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

College Softball

Toledo at Detroit Mercy — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Stonehill at Boston University — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa State at BYU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

FA Cup

Semifinals Preview — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Communist China Grand Prix, Shanghai International Circuit. Shanghai, Communist China

Practice 1 — ESPNU, 11:25 p.m.

Spint Qualifying — ESPN2, 3:25 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

PGA Tour

Corales Puntacana Championship, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Announcers: George Savaricas/Graham DeLaet//Tripp Isenhour//Craig Perks

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

Heritage Classic, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, SC

1st Round

Announcers — Golf Channel/Peacock: Steve Sands/Frank Nobilo/Curt Byrum//Billy Ray Brown//Arron Oberholser//Todd Lewis

Main Feed with coverage of Scottie Scheffler/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 7, 14, 17 — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Featured Groups: Tony Finau/Adam Schenk & Jason Day/Eric Cole with coverage of Ludvig Åberg/Rory McIlroy & Matt Fitzpatrick/Nick Taylor — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9 a.m.

Marquee Group: Wyndham Clark/Sahith Theegala with Max Homa/Tommy Fleetwood — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10:30 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Scottie Scheffler/Jordan Spieth with Collin Morikawa/Xander Schauffele — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Ludvig Åberg/Rory McIlroy — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 14 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour

The Chevron Championship, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, TX

1st Round

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Paige Mackenzie//Karen Stupples//Amy Rogers

Featured Groups — ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 10 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

The Smylie Show — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Professional Fighters League

Regular Season

Welterweights & Featherweights, Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

Weigh-In Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez (07/08/2023) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Tampa Bay — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Texas at Detroit — MLB Network (main)/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston — Bally Sports Great Lakes/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

National League

Miami at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Florida/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco — FS1/Dbacks.TV/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 9 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA Play-In LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Game Plan — Bleav Football, 7 p.m.

NFL Matchup: 2024 NFL Draft — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Simms Complete — Bleav Football, 7:30 p.m.

Matthew Stafford: Locked In — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL: Episode 2 — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Regular Season Finale

NHL on ESPN

Announcers: Bob Wischusen/Kevin Weekes//Leah Hextall

Seattle Kraken at Minnesota Wild — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Steve Levy/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan

Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche — ESPN/Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One, 9;30 p.m.

Announcers: John Buccigross/AJ Mleczkko

The Point — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg — Sportsnet Pacific/TVA Sports/TSN3, 8 p.m.

San José at Calgary — NBC Sports California/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas — Scripps Sports/Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks Pregame — Sportsnet Pacific, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pregame — TSN3, 7:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Chicago at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

PWHL

Minnesota at Montreal — Bally Sports North Extra/TSN1/TSN4/TSN5, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — NESN/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Follow the Money — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Betting Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 10:30 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsLine Picks and Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Betting Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Beyond Limits — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: Sarah & Suzanne — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

B1G Live — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Cooligans — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 p.m,.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Barcelona Open (ATP Tour)/BMW Open (ATP Tour)/Tiriac Open (ATP Tour)/Open Capfinances Rouen Métropole (WTA Tour)/Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)

UEFA Europa League

Quarterfinals

2nd Leg, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

AS Roma vs. AC Milan — CBS Sports Network/UniMás/TUDN, 2:55 p.m. (aggregate, 1-0)

UEFA Europa League Today Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Today Post-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

2nd Leg, Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy

Atalanta vs. Liverpool — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m. (aggregate, 3-0)

2nd Leg, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille, France

Olympique de Marseille vs. Benfica — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m. (aggregate, 1-2)

2nd Leg, London Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

West Ham United vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m. (aggregate, 0-2)