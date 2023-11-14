Credit: Journal-Courier

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf is widely regarded as one of the biggest busts in league history. One Twitter user tried to bring this up in an argument on social media, but it backfired horribly.

This interaction stemmed from a thread of Jets fans tweeting about former No. 2 overall quarterback Zach Wilson and his struggles on the year.

The fact that we consider him a backup as the 2nd overall pick is sad. #Jets — John (@DmadNYsportsfan) November 13, 2023

This led to one Twitter user, “Clamdigger63”, to bring up the argument that Ryan Leaf was a bigger bust because he was the first overall pick in his draft.

Ryan Leaf was the 1st overall pick. — Clamdigger ?? ?? ?? (@Clamdigger63) November 13, 2023

The only problem with that is that Leaf was not the first pick in his draft. Leaf famously went behind Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning in the 1998 NFL Draft.

Ryan Leaf himself saw this on social media, correcting the misinformed critic that he was a second-overall pick just like Wilson.

“No he wasn’t,” tweeted Leaf in response.

No he wasn’t. — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) November 13, 2023

It doesn’t get more reliable than the man himself telling you he was not a No. 1 overall pick. However, the misinformed fan proceeded to hilariously double down on his incorrect take.

“The article I got it from said 1st.”

The article I got it from said 1st. — Clamdigger ?? ?? ?? (@Clamdigger63) November 14, 2023

Being wrong is one thing. But the dedication from this person to continue to be wrong despite Leaf himself telling him that he indeed was not a first-overall pick is truly admirable.

Leaf had a good laugh about the social media interaction, screenshotting it in a separate Twitter post.

I don’t know why I find this so funny, but I do!! ??? pic.twitter.com/JEYce6HSCd — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) November 14, 2023

Leaf may not have had the NFL career that he expected of himself. But at least he can always look back on this interaction and remember that he still lives rent free in this Twitter user’s head.

[Ryan Leaf on Twitter]