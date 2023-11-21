A Broyles Award “sexifinalist” graphic from Ohio State on Jim Knowles. (Ohio State Football on Twitter.)

There’s a lot of buildup ahead of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines (No. 2 and No. 3 respectively as of last week’s CFP rankings, also in those positions in this week’s AP poll and coaches’ poll) facing off Saturday. That’s included lots of trash talk from players, coaches and fans, and even some unusual moves from team Twitter accounts.

Ohio State’s Twitter account has gone away from using the letter “m” this week in reference to Michigan. Instead, they crossed that out with an X. But that led to quite the tweet Tuesday about defensive coordinator Jim Knowles being named one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach. With an X in place of a M, that saw Knowles named a “sexifinalist”:

And that led to some notable Twitter reaction:

Congrats to Jim Knowles on being a Sexifinalist https://t.co/1hj7OEoiUs — Penn State Talk (@PSURecruitTalk) November 21, 2023

Congrats on being a sex finalist — Andi (@andithereddog) November 21, 2023

“Sexifinalist?” Uhh… congrats to Jim Knowles and his OnlyFans account? — Jerry Cornelius (@JerryCornelius_) November 21, 2023

hell yeah idk what sexy finalist means but cool — Ev (@thecayuts) November 21, 2023

As some noted, too, this also showed some inconsistency with the M in Knowles’ name not being blacked out in the tweet tag (although it was in the graphic):

Don’t you mean @coachjiXknowles — Pacers Drum Beater (@cultofcolt) November 21, 2023

Interestingly enough, too, this comes after Knowles’ sister Paula Knowles Miller feuding with some Michigan fans:

This pussy has this balls to call me plumpy (in my DM’s bc he is a pussy) and when I call him out he replies with this…??? https://t.co/z42dDBVJ3j — Paula Knowles Miller (@pmcampana) November 14, 2023

So there’s lots of notable talk about Knowles here. But it’s certainly unusual for Ohio State to add to that themselves with their M ban backfiring. Congrats to Knowles on his sexifinalist nomination.