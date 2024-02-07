After a six-year run on the CBS Sports Network, The Jim Rome Show will be leaving the network after Friday’s show and heading to X.

Rome made the announcement Tuesday in Las Vegas during the show.

Rome thanked CBS Sports Network for their partnership over the years and had nothing but positive things to say about his time having the network simulcast his radio show.

The show will remain on CBS Sports Network throughout the week and then will cease “for a short period of time” before the move to X. Rome didn’t have a date for the new simulcast starting on X, saying, “Right now we’re in the stages of building this thing, developing this thing, putting it all together.”

Rome originally announced the news in January, as Elon Musk and X look to boost the brand by adding exclusive content. In addition to Rome, Tulsi Gabbard, Don Lemon, and Tucker Carlson all have exclusive shows on the platform.

“I am really, really excited about the future and really, really excited about going to the X platform,” Rome said.

As Rome also noted in his message Tuesday, he’s been doing his radio show for roughly three decades. If the X-exclusive simulcast is successful, we could very well see other sports talk personalities follow suit in the next couple of years.

