It had been a while since we heard from Jim Rome.

On Tuesday, news broke that the famed sports host would join X, forming a new programming partnership with the social media company.

“Totally HYPED to announce my new video programming partnership with X!” He wrote. “We will be live on X soon, and I can’t wait. X provides an incredible opportunity for me to reach fans on the biggest, most dynamic platform in the world. Day 1! All in! Let’s go!”

In addition to Tucker Carlson, X’s new lineup of exclusive digital shows features Rome, Tulsi Gabbard, and Don Lemon. X announced Tuesday that Rome’s show will stream exclusively on X after the Super Bowl, five days a week, marking his first foray into digital content.

This is the first of ten shows in a multi-year partnership with Range Media Partners. Last year, Rome signed with Range Sports, which Variety describes as an “athletics-focused division established by a startup management-production company, Range Media Partners,” as his representation.

Rome has been a prominent fixture in sports media for the better part of two decades. He currently wears multiple hats in the landscape, remaining the driving force behind The Jim Rome Show, a nationally syndicated sports talk show on CBS Sports Radio and CBS Sports Network. Expanding beyond radio, Jim also hosts The Jim Rome Podcast. Rome also makes frequent appearances on CBS Sports Network and other platforms.

Rome is taking a major leap into the digital world with an exclusive streaming show on X, marking a significant shift in his career and joining a lineup of high-profile figures on the Elon Musk-owned platform.

[Jim Rome]