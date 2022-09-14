After much concern about the possibility of Charles Barkley leaving Turner Sports earlier this summer, it’s Dwyane Wade who will be departing TNT’s NBA coverage.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Wade has decided to part ways with TNT despite receiving an offer to remain with the network. Wade is said to be leaving on his own terms and is unrelated to TNT undergoing recent layoffs within parent company Warner Bros. Discovery. Neither side offered comment on the story, but per Marchand’s report, there were no ill feelings between Wade and TNT over the 40-year-old’s departure.

Wade is leaving after three seasons with TNT, which saw the future Hall-of-Famer become a featured personality for some of the sport’s biggest events, including All-Star Weekend and the playoffs. In Feb. 2020, Wade also helped launch TNT’s Tuesday night NBA studio show alongside Adam Lefkoe, Shaquille O’Neal and Candace Parker.

According to Marchand, Wade received interest from ESPN when he signed with Turner in 2019, but his departure is not believed to be linked to the Worldwide Leader. Instead, Wade will focus on his own business ventures which includes 59th and Prairie Entertainment. Wade most recently served as executive producer of The Redeem Team alongside LeBron James, a documentary about the 2008 US men’s Olympic basketball team which will be available on Netflix next month.

