Last month, Netflix revealed details of The Redeem Team, the streamer’s upcoming doc about the 2008 US men’s Olympic basketball team.

On Tuesday, Netflix released a trailer for the feature, which counts both LeBron James and Dwyane Wade as executive producers.

If you’re not familiar with the project, here’s the description.

Using unprecedented Olympic footage and behind-the-scenes material, The Redeem Team tells the story of the US Olympic Men’s Basketball Team’s quest for gold at the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 following the previous team’s shocking performance four years earlier in Athens. The documentary offers a fascinating portrait of team building and features insightful interviews with athletes and coaches from Dwyane Wade and LeBron James to Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, who reflect on how The Redeem Team set a new standard for American basketball.

And here’s a look at the key art poster.

The Redeem Team will be available on Netflix on October 7th.

[Image via Netflix]