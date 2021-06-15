In an extremely relatable moment for many viewers, TNT’s Charles Barkley said that he lost his wallet at Chipotle on Monday.

Barkley explained during halftime of Monday night’s Game 4 between the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz that he lost his wallet at Chipotle earlier in the day.

However, a (very good) man named Matt Pyles contacted TNT and was able to return the wallet to Barkley. Chuck said that he didn’t even realize his wallet was missing until he got it back.

"Are you like the only person in the world who still carries a wallet?" Chuck shouts out the man that returned his wallet after he lost it at a Chipotle ? pic.twitter.com/SZegQlZe7V — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 15, 2021

Ah, the always entertaining world of Inside the NBA.

Also, with all due to respect to the outstanding Ernie Johnson, carrying a wallet is completely normal.