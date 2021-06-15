NBATurnerBy Matt Clapp on

In an extremely relatable moment for many viewers, TNT’s Charles Barkley said that he lost his wallet at Chipotle on Monday.

Barkley explained during halftime of Monday night’s Game 4 between the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz that he lost his wallet at Chipotle earlier in the day.

However, a (very good) man named Matt Pyles contacted TNT and was able to return the wallet to Barkley. Chuck said that he didn’t even realize his wallet was missing until he got it back.

Ah, the always entertaining world of Inside the NBA.

Also, with all due to respect to the outstanding Ernie Johnson, carrying a wallet is completely normal.

