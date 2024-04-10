Paul Bissonnette Rangers NHL TNT Screen grab: Spittin Chiclets
New York Rangers fans were unhappy with a pair of no-calls that came in the team’s 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

But according to one prominent analyst, the complaints from the Rangers faithful ring hollow — and he used some colorful language while stating so.

“Rangers fans crying about that hit at the end of the game come on [Rangers defenseman Jacob] Trouba does that to guys every shift,” TNT analyst and Spittin Chiclets host Paul Bissonnette “Are you guys smoking rocks[?] give it a rest just take the loss. Win with grace lose with grace.”

It’s not often in sports that you see a national analyst rhetorically ask a fanbase if they are “smoking rocks” but hockey can be a different world and Bissonnette is certainly a colorful personality in it. Unsurprisingly, the former Pittsburgh Penguins and Phoenix Coyotes left winger’s comment riled up plenty of Rangers fans, as well as anyone who supports proper punctuation.

As for the no-calls in question, one involved a collision between Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech and Rangers center Mika Zibanejad while the other featured Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson and Rangers center Vincent Trocheck. Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette — who wasn’t smoking rocks — certainly didn’t agree with Bissonnette’s assessment, referring to both third period hits as “vicious.”

 

