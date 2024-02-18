Photo Credit: TNT

The festivities of All-Star Saturday Night are something that fans always look forward to each and every year. Unfortunately, some viewers felt like the commentary throughout from longtime TNT personality Kenny Smith took away from the action on the floor.

One of the most intriguing events of the night came when Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry took on New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu in a crossover three-point shootout.

Most were thoroughly entertained by the concept of the greatest shooter in NBA history facing off against the top shooter in the WNBA today.

Curry ended up coming away with the victory, pulling out a thrilling 29-26 victory.

26-PT FIRST ROUND FOR SABRINA ? pic.twitter.com/xADZz5ZSy6 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 18, 2024

STEPH RESPONDS WITH 29 TO WIN IT ??‍? pic.twitter.com/odGaOfwkOA — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 18, 2024

After Curry’s performance, Smith immediately began to pick apart Ionescu’s performance, saying that she should have shot from the WNBA three-point line if she wanted to beat Curry.

“She should have shot it from the women’s line,” said Smith. “That would have been a fair contest. I still support Sabrina. But she should have shot it from at the women shoot from.”

Even Reggie Miller, who joined Smith in the commentary of the contest between Curry and Ionescu, began to push back against this comment from Smith.

“Why are you putting those boundaries on her? She wanted to shoot from there.”

Smith then continued on to compare this to golf where women have different tee boxes than men, saying it is “for a reason”.

“She should have shot from the line. There is a women’s tee in golf and there is a men’s tee for a reason.”

Kenny Smith says Sabrina pic.twitter.com/sF8wQ1V8kT — sportsvids99 (@sportsvids991) February 18, 2024

Things then got even weirder as Smith and Miller continued on, as Miller brought up that in his eyes, Smith wants Ionescu to “play with dolls”

“According to you, you want her to be playing with dolls,” said Miller.

Smith responded by saying no, but that “playing with dolls is good too” for his daughters Kayla and London.

“No, I want her to shoot from where you shoot from,” said Smith. And there is nothing wrong with playing with dolls Kayla and London. Y’all good with that too.”

Kenny Smith and Reggie Miller did their best to make the Stephen vs Sabrina showdown brutally awkward and ended it by arguing about playing with dolls for some reason. pic.twitter.com/ylysmUQ4y4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 18, 2024

For reference, Ionescu’s 26 three-point shots made in her performance would have tied Damian Lillard’s score in his final-round of the NBA three-point contest, which he won. So it is safe to say she did not need any help like Smith is alluding to.

The undertones in Smith’s comments throughout this event are pretty obvious, leading to a ton of criticism from viewers on social media.

Kenny Smith is weird for that — LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) February 18, 2024

The absolute condescension dripping off Kenny Smith after Sabrina's performance is so utterly disappointing. "I want her to shoot where she shoots from." Sir, she just tied the number needed to make the NBA three-point contest finals. Thank goodness for Reggie Miller. — Caroline Darney (@cwdarney) February 18, 2024

When it came to Smith’s commentary for the Slam Dunk Contest, it wasn’t much better. He notably blasted all the judges continuously throughout the competition, along with screwing up on the judge’s names, calling him Darnell Tillman instead of Darnell Hillman.

“Gary Payton is a hater by nature, anyway…Dominique (Wilkins) still probably thinks he should dunk. I don’t know what Darnell Tillman is thinking about.”

Kenny Smith: Gary Payton is a hater by nature, anyway…Dominique still probably thinks he should dunk. I don't know what Darnell Tillman is thinking about. Reggie Miller: HILLMAN, not Tillman. Been that kind of night for the All-Star Saturday Night broadcast. pic.twitter.com/0yKNjhxe77 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 18, 2024

There were also some other notable issues with the actual broadcast itself throughout the night, including a cut-away at the worst possible time during a dunk from Dunk Contest competitor Jaylen Brown.

If you're going to broadcast the dunk contest, showing the dunks feels like it should be a priority. pic.twitter.com/YX4UCO9BLZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 18, 2024

Overall, the entire product from TNT on Saturday night undoubtedly had its fair share of issues. And Smith certainly didn’t help matters in the eyes of most viewers.

[Awful Announcing on Twitter/X]