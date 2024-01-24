Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a weird night in the world of NBA breaking news and it somehow got even weirder.

After the Milwaukee Bucks fired head coach Adrian Griffin on Tuesday, reports moved fast to link ESPN NBA analyst Doc Rivers to the job. As of Tuesday evening, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Rivers and the Bucks were “engaging…in conversations” and The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Rivers was the “leader” for the gig.

Then, during Tuesday’s edition of “Inside the NBA,” host Adam Lefkoe shocked everyone by saying that “CNN Sports” was reporting that Rivers to the Bucks was a done deal.

Inside the NBA — via CNN Sports — with breaking news that Doc Rivers has accepted the Milwaukee Bucks' head coaching position. ? pic.twitter.com/OAm3N7RDUG — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 24, 2024

TNT and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.

It was shocking for several reasons. First, “CNN Sports” hasn’t been a thing for years. Second, this news was nowhere to be found on CNN’s website or social media channels. Third, Woj and Shams were radio silent on the matter. And fourth, in case you missed it, there was no specific reporter named regarding the scoop.

While NBA fans tried to figure out what was going on, Front Office Sports’ A.J. Perez noted that the report “did indeed come from CNN and was “fully-vetted” by the network before it was passed along to TNT,” later adding that sources assumed the news wasn’t being shared on CNN’s channels because of the New Hampshire primaries. NY Times reporter Kevin Draper shared a similar comment from CNN.

On why the news wasn't on CNN's website or on any of the network's social channels, the two sources told @FOS that it was likely due to CNN's coverage of the GOP primary in New Hampshire. — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) January 24, 2024

That still didn’t really pass the smell test for a lot of people. Surely, something as seismic as Doc Rivers agreeing to leave ESPN for an NBA coaching job would have been reported by now by the NBA insiders, especially Woj.

Still, TNT stuck to its guns and even repeated the confirmation at the end of their “Inside the NBA” programming.

In the Lakers-Clippers postgame, TNT is still going with a CNN report that Doc Rivers is being hired as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. Adam Lefkoe: “This according to CNN.” Jamal Crawford: “CNN?” Lefkoe: “CNN.” pic.twitter.com/gqcBnG2UI7 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 24, 2024

Jamal Crawford’s disbelief that CNN was behind the report spoke for so many NBA fans. And he wasn’t the only person at TNT who didn’t believe the confirmation. Their own NBA insider, Chris Haynes, reported right afterward that while the two sides “continue to work towards a deal that will make him the franchise’s next head coach,” there is no deal in place.

Milwaukee Bucks and Doc Rivers continue to work towards a deal that will make him the franchise’s next head coach, but there is no agreement in place as of now, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 24, 2024

But Haynes also works for Bleacher Report, which tweeted out the CNN Sports report:

BREAKING: Bucks are hiring Doc Rivers as HC, per @cnnsport pic.twitter.com/3e4NibmG55 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 24, 2024

However, CNN did eventually post a story with a “CNN Staff” byline at 12:43 a.m. ET Wednesday, saying “NBA veteran Doc Rivers has accepted an offer from the Milwaukee Bucks to be the team’s next coach, a source with knowledge of the conversations told CNN.”

So, just to get all caught up, TNT’s “Inside the NBA” reported that “CNN Sports” reported that Doc Rivers has agreed to be the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, CNN confirmed the reporting, and then TNT’s own NBA insider refuted that report, which had just been confirmed on TNT.

Got it? No? Well, neither does TNT.

[Chris Haynes, AA on Twitter/TNT]