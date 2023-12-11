Chris Evert is pictured beside longtime rival Martina Navartilova as they both try to beat cancer. Credit: Chris Evert on X

ESPN’s Chris Evert recently learned that an ovarian cancer reoccurrence would cause the tennis legend to miss the network’s coverage of the 2024 Australian Open. Evert, who battled the form of cancer in 2022, stressed she would return for the rest of the Grand Slam season.

This weekend, after that news emerged, Evert made a noteworthy post on social media. She authored a post on Sunday afternoon that featured her longtime tennis rival and one of the sport’s greats, Martina Navratilova.

“We’re in this together!” Evert said in the post. Navratilova is battling two forms of cancer – breast, and throat – at the same time.

We're in this together! ???? Thanks for the delicious food ⁦@Martina⁩ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LKgYCTmRMx — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) December 10, 2023

Evert and Navratilova have been linked for many years after their fierce on-court rivalry. On top of an acclaimed ’30 for 30′ special, a new documentary on Evert and Narvatilova’s relationship is in the works. The documentary, planned by EverWork Studio and Meadowlark Media, was announced in late September.

A ‘Real Sports’ segment on Evert’s battle with ovarian cancer was released in 2022. At the time, Evert spoke about how fortunate she was to be around and that her sister Jeanne “Would want me to survive.”

Considering both tennis greats’ ailing health, seeing this meet-up is great. Happy health and many blessings to both of them as they try to beat this dreadful disease.

