Some changes are coming to SiriusXM’s sports radio lineup. Michelle Beadle and Cody Decker are teaming up for Beadle & Decker, which will air from noon to 3 p.m. Eastern Monday-Friday on the Mad Dog Sports Radio channel (channel 82, also available on the SXM app). It’s replacing Dog Days, hosted by Danny Kanell and Dusty Dvoracek.

Dvoracek and Kanell have chosen to scale back their daily schedule, but are sticking with SXM. They’ll continue hosting Dusty and Danny in the Morning on SXM College (channel 84), and that show is expanding by an hour. It will now run from 6-9 a.m. ET weekdays. But that move paves the way for Beadle and Decker to join Mad Dog Sports Radio. Here are some quotes on that from a release:

“I’ve been an avid listener to Mad Dog Sports Radio for so long that getting the opportunity to join the lineup and talk all sports, everyday, is as good as it gets,” said Beadle. “Cody is ok, too.” “’Mad Dog’ is a name that’s been registering on the sports landscape Richter Scale for years. I’ve been a listener and fan since day one on SiriusXM,” said Decker. “Having the chance to share the airwaves with a daily lineup like this, not to mention to work with a cohost the caliber of Michelle, is something I had only dreamed of. After all these years, she FINALLY gets to work with a complete professional like me.” “Michelle and Cody bring a tremendous level of energy and passion to the mic, which our listeners will love,” said Eric Spitz, VP of Sports Programming, SiriusXM. “Beadle & Decker is an outstanding addition to Mad Dog Sports Radio and their strong personalities and opinions will help us continue to deliver the best all-sports talk channel to listeners across the country.”

Beadle currently hosts NBA show Run It Back on FanDuel TV and serves as a special correspondent for the San Antonio Spurs. Her decades of sports media experience include time with The Athletic, ESPN, NBC, YES, and more. Meanwhile, following a college career at UCLA and a MLB career with seven teams, Decker has appeared on FS1, MLB Network, Stadium, and the Bally Sports networks since his 2019 retirement, and he co-hosted a daily podcast with wife Jennifer (née Sterger) on the then-Entercom’s Radio.com network in 2019. And he even called his own highlights on a local sportscast while still in the minors in 2014.

A notable thing for Beadle lately has been being selective with her projects. She told AA earlier this year that since her second stint at ESPN ended in 2019, “When I did start working again, my biggest priority to myself was that I do jobs I enjoy with people I like.” It will be interesting to see what she and Decker do with this new show, and how they fit into that Mad Dog Radio afternoon timeslot Dvoracek and Kanell had held since replacing Pat McAfee there last fall.