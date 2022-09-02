This fall will see Dusty Dvoracek and Danny Kanell (seen at left and right above respectively) pulling double duty on SiriusXM. Following Pat McAfee’s “amicable” exit from the Mad Dog Sports Radio channel earlier this week, that channel has named Kanell and Dvoracek to fill McAfee’s noon-3 p.m. Eastern slot. But they’ll also be continuing with their morning (7-9 a.m. Eastern) show on SiriusXM’s ESPNU Radio channel. Barrett Sports Media has more on that:

Dog Days with Dusty Dvoracek and Danny Kanell will debut in the 12:00 PM-3:00 PM timeslot on Mad Dog Sports Radio on Tuesday, September 6th. The pair made the announcement on their current morning show. Sources confirm to BSM that Dusty and Danny will continue to air from 7:00 AM-9:00 AM on ESPNU Radio in addition to their new show on Mad Dog Sports Radio. Dusty and Danny began in August of last year after Dvoracek departed The Sports Animal.

The double duty isn’t new for Kanell. He’s been working with SiriusXM since September 2017, initially hosting an afternoon radio show (1-4 p.m. Eastern, the same slot as his former ESPN Radio show with Ryen Russillo) with new Las Vegas Raiders voice Jason Horowitz. He then hosted afternoon show Dog Day Sports on Mad Dog Sports Radio with Steve Torre for several years, with that only going away in September 2020 when Mad Dog Sports Radio brought in McAfee for that spot. And he was working with ESPNU Radio throughout that time as well, usually on the morning show, and was one of the figures mentioned in the September 2017 launch of that channel. Meanwhile, Dvoracek joined Kanell for that ESPNU Radio morning show last summer after leaving 98.1 FM The Sports Animal in Oklahoma City.

This adds to the numerous sports media gigs for both Dvoracek and Kanell. In particular, Dvoracek works as an analyst on ESPN’s college football coverage, usually with Dave Pasch and Tom Luginbill. Kanell works as a studio analyst for CBS Sports Network’s college football coverage. And they’ll now work more together with a second daily SXM radio show.

