As Telemundo prepares to air its third Women’s World Cup, it has announced that it will launch a new FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) channel. The channel, aptly named Telemundo Deportes, will premiere July 19 on Amazon Freevee, Peacock, Samsung smart TV’s and Xumo Play. That’s just before the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand begins.

During a media conference call on Wednesday, Eli Velazquez, Executive Vice President of Sports for Telemundo said the new Telemundo Deportes channel will air long-form stories on the Women’s World Cup and when that event is over, will transition to the Paris Olympics in 2024.

In its official announcement, Telemundo says the new Deportes channel will take the spot of an existing FAST service:

Telemundo also announced that Telemundo Deportes will take over the recently announced Al Dia FAST channel and become available during the tournament starting on July 19. Telemundo Deportes will feature world-class sports content and supplement the network’s coverage of the Women’s World Cup with five hours of original content as part of the 24/7 programming lineup.

Romina Rosado, Telemundo’s Executive Vice President of Hispanic Streaming added that it was important to make the Women’s World Cup an even bigger event and make it accessible to younger viewers. She noted that soccer has a younger and diverse audience and Telemundo Deportes will help to serve those fans by bringing the event closer to them.

The network expects to have Telemundo Deportes added to other streaming services in the future.