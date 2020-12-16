Since it launched at the end of May, HBO Max has not been available on Roku’s platforms. Given Roku’s status in the streaming industry, that was not an ideal development for a new streaming service.

But the impasse is finally over. On Wednesday, both WarnerMedia and Roku announced that a deal was done and HBO Max would be available on Roku platforms, as of Thursday, December 17th.

The release didn’t say much more than that, largely focusing on what HBO Max has to offer.

HBO Max is here! Starting tomorrow, HBO Max, the home for blockbuster movies, including WONDER WOMAN 1984, epic originals, and addictive series, will be available on the Roku platform. Then, you can download HBO Max from the Roku Channel Store to access 10,000 hours of curated premium storytelling from iconic brands of HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Adult Swim, and much more. Now’s a good time to stock up on popcorn, because blockbuster films are coming straight to your living room. The highly anticipated WONDER WOMAN 1984 debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day and will be available to HBO Max subscribers directly from their living rooms at no additional cost*. Also, a full slate of Warner Bros. films will debut in 2021 in the U.S. concurrently with their theatrical releases, including The Matrix 4, Dune, The Suicide Squad, and Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Of note: this does seem like it’s going to be a new app download for those of us slumming it with the bare bones HBO app Roku has offered since the launch of HBO Max.

HBO Max and Roku actually had a pretty entertaining exchange on Twitter prior to the announcement.

If you could ask us for ONE gift, what would it be? ? — Roku (@Roku) December 16, 2020

Should we tell ’em? 🤔 — Roku (@Roku) December 16, 2020

Both HBO Max and Roku have had very public carriage battles this year. Roku refused to carry both HBO Max and Peacock at launch (eventually getting a deal done with both), and HBO Max couldn’t get deals done with either Roku or Amazon at launch (and with today’s news, they’re on both platforms).

But now, it’s time to exhale. The streaming carriage battles are quiet once again…a little too quiet, in fact.

[Roku]