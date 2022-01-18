Twitter star and former NBA player Rex Chapman is no stranger to media, having hosted multiple podcasts and shows.

Now he’s headed to a new home: CNN+, the news network’s impending streaming service, where he’ll host what sounds like an interview show with athletes and others from the world of sports and entertainment.

CNN announced the move with a release today:

Chapman is known for celebrating the highs of college basketball and NBA stardom, rebounding from the lows of opioid addiction and now for his viral social media presence where he shares humor and positivity. In that same spirit, Chapman’s weekly CNN+ show will include intimate conversations with athletes, entertainers and everyday heroes as Chapman looks for the silver lining beyond today’s toughest headlines. It will contribute to CNN+’s slate of original, live programming and be available at launch. Chapman joins CNN+ from Adult Swim where he was the host of “Block or Charge,” which was based off of his series of viral tweets. He is also the host of two podcasts, Charges with Rex Chapman and The Rex Chapman Show, a podcast about the latest news from the NBA. Chapman is a basketball legend at the University of Kentucky and a 12-season former NBA star. He has worked as an analyst for Kentucky basketball and NBA TV and a color commentator for TNT during the NBA playoffs. More information about Chapman’s show, additional hires and CNN+’s full lineup will be available in the weeks to come.

Chapman tweeted out the announcement as well this morning:

I’m hoping you’ll get hooked on my new show. But don’t worry. I know a good rehab. https://t.co/lKPlEoWFTb — Rex Chapman?? (@RexChapman) January 18, 2022

Chapman is a compelling figure in media, having reinvented himself following his playing career by documenting his recovery from opioid addiction and launching a Twitter account sharing positivity. If you’re curious about checking it out, CNN+ will launch sometime in Q1 2022, though that’s technically now and there isn’t yet a more specific date.

So it could be any minute! Head on a swivel out there.

[CNN]