Heading into next week’s NCAA Tournament, streaming platform Max is offering users an annual discount on subscriptions. Additionally, the service will offer a pair of exclusive shows related to March Madness.

Yearly subscriptions for Max will be discounted by over 40% through Tuesday, April 9. The national championship airs on April 8 on TBS.

The annual subscription pricing for Max is still significant. The basic version with ads runs $69.99, while the ad-free version is $104.99. The ultimate ad-free plan, which allows four streams at once along with 4K video quality, now costs $139.99.

Max will be streaming all NCAA Tournament games airing on the Warner Bros. Discovery networks via its (still free) B/R Sports Add-On.

Related to that, Max is rolling out a pair of exclusive March Madness shows next week.

The Max Bracket Breakdown premieres on Thursday, March 21, and will stream prior to each day’s pregame shows. It will provide “in-depth analysis of every game, exclusive interviews, all-access videos, and bracket breakdowns,” with special guests also making appearances.

The Max Daily Replay premieres on Friday, March 22, and will stream at the end of each day’s live action. It’s essentially a highlights show, featuring “announcer reactions, player interviews, and a unique roundup of the tournament’s greatest storylines.”

For Warner Bros. Discovery, this seems like a good way to use Max during the NCAA Tournament. Sure, fans can stream live games, but there’s also exclusive content on Max they can’t get elsewhere. At the very least, it will set Max apart from other streaming options over the next couple of weeks for basketball fans.