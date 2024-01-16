Ryan Clark on Inside The NFL on The CW. (The CW.)

Inside the NFL is coming to Netflix.

Netflix announced Tuesday that the final five episodes of the NFL studio show will be premiere on its platform every Wednesday. As part of the deal with CW, which became the home of Inside the NFL in 2023, a new episode of the show will be exclusively aired every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. Following this, new episodes of the show will be added to the streaming service every Wednesday by 3 p.m. ET (noon PT) until the week after the Super Bowl.

? INSIDE THE NFL is coming to Netflix! ? The final 5 episodes of this season will premiere every Wednesday at 12pm PT in the US — through the week after the Super Bowl. The series features NFL stars Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, Jay Cutler, Chad Johnson, and Chris Long.… — Netflix (@netflix) January 16, 2024

The NFL Films series, which landed at The CW following stints on HBO, Showtime, and Paramount+, has found a new home on Netflix for its final five episodes of the season.

ESPN’s Ryan Clark hosts the new look Inside the NFL, joined by analysts Channing Crowder, Jay Cutler, Chad Johnson, and Chris Long. This group has replaced the previous cast from last year, which included Phil Simms, Brandon Marshall, Ray Lewis, James Brown, Julian Edelman, and Michael Irvin at times.

This move marks a significant play in the streaming wars, with Netflix stepping up its commitment to sports programming, albeit still skittish about live games. The streaming giant has become a haven for captivating series like Quarterback, Formula 1: Drive to Survive, and Full Swing, among others.

A staple of Inside the NFL are the NFL Films highlights from each game, which include players’ mic’d up, sideline footage, and other camera angles and footage not seen during the games. In the past, this TV show was a must-watch for football enthusiasts. However, with the emergence of other NFL Films programs and popular clips on social media, its popularity has decreased over time. This is one of the reasons why the show has been moved from one network to another.

That said, the Netflix platform opens doors to a broader audience, potentially attracting younger viewers who might not tune into The CW and may not even know such a highlight show exists.

The addition of Inside the NFL bolsters their lineup of sports content and strengthens their relationship with NFL Films, which produces content for ESPN, HBO, Amazon, and, obviously, NFL Network. If all goes well with Inside the NFL, perhaps we’ll begin to see Netflix add more NFL Films programming down the road.

[Netflix]