It’s been quite a 45-year run for Inside The NFL, involving a lot of different networks. The series started on HBO in 1977, then was dropped by that network ahead of the 2009 season. It moved to Showtime then, and aired there through the 2020 season, but then went to Paramount+ for two years. Paramount+ announced in April they wouldn’t bring it back, though. Now, Inside The NFL has landed on broadcast TV at The CW, but with a new cast.

‘Inside The NFL’ Rushes To The CW After Paramount+ Dropped Weekly Series https://t.co/DQs19qMQ6k — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 7, 2023

Since Nexstar closed its acquisition of a 75 percent stake in The CW (formerly a joint venture between CBS and Warner Bros. Television, both of which still own minority stakes in the network) last fall, the network has made lots of noise about getting into sports. The main way they’ve done that so far has been with LIV Golf, a deal which has been controversial and carried hiccups. But they’ve been mentioned in further sports conversations, especially around the Pac-12 (although it seems now that may not happen) and motorsports. And while Inside The NFL is not live sports, it is a long-running and prominent NFL Films series, and it will now be accessible to a wider audience on broadcast TV than it was on streaming services and premium cable. However, as per the Deadline story on this from Peter White, the series will be looking for new hosts and producers.

Produced by NFL Films, The CW is now looking for new hosts and producers. Previous hosts have included Dan Marino, Phil Simms, James Brown, Cris Carter, Cris Collinsworth, Brandon Marshall and Ray Lewis. “We are excited to partner with NFL Films and welcome Inside The NFL to the CW Sports family,” Dennis Miller, President, The CW Network. “For almost five decades, Inside The NFL has been an industry leader in showcasing can’t-miss weekly highlights, unprecedented behind-the-scenes content, exclusive access to players and lively discussion. By combining this premiere NFL content with our robust broadcast audience, we look forward to bringing this legendary sports series to more fans than ever before and to advertisers for the first time.” “Generations of football fans have grown up watching Inside The NFL,” added Ross Ketover, Senior Executive, NFL Films. “It is a show we cherish at NFL Films and we are thrilled to bring it to a great new partner in The CW. This is a special opportunity to reimagine and reboot Inside The NFL for a wider audience and a new generation of fans. We can’t wait to get started.”

Last season on Paramount+, the show featured Julian Edelman (who joined ahead of the 2021 season), Simms, Marshall, Lewis, Brown, and Michael Irvin at times. It will be interesting to see who’s on it in this new CW version in 2023. And it will be interesting to see if The CW keeps adding to their sports lineup, both with live events and with shoulder programming like this.

[Deadline; top photo of the Inside The NFL logo in 2021]