Bay Area sports talk station KNBR announced a major shakeup in personnel and programming Wednesday, with one move ending the station’s nightly call-in show after 51 years.

According to SFGate.com, KNBR program director Adam Copeland confirmed that Paul McCaffrey, co-host of the popular Murph and Mac morning show for 18 years, has been let go. Nighttime host F.P. Santangelo has also not been retained.

SFGate reported that McCaffrey’s co-host, Brian Murphy, is apparently still at the station, although the station’s morning slot will be filled by temporary hosts for now.

Other casualties of the shakeup included longtime KNBR executive Lee Hammer, a former program director at the station.

Many sports fans will particularly miss the nightly 6 to 10 p.m. call-in show, which had operated under several names through the years, most recently as KNBR Tonight. Broadcasting on 680 AM, a 50,000-watt clear channel station, the show could be heard throughout most of the western U.S. and as far away as Hawaii.

KNBR, which broadcasts from Redwood City, California, simulcast the show on 104.5 FM. After San Francisco Giants games, the show would run until midnight.

It’s a sad end for a show that began its half-century run during the era when the Giants featured Hall of Famers such as Willie Mays, Willie McCovey and Juan Marichal.

Santangelo, a former player for the Giants and Oakland Athletics, bid farewell to fans in a post on X/Twitter Wednesday. He blamed budget cuts for the show’s demise.

“I want to thank everyone @ KNBR for the amazing opportunity to be a part of their station for a second time around!” Santangelo posted. “I was informed today that due to budget cuts there will no longer be a 6-10pm show. That said I’m super grateful for the time spent bonding with all the amazing Bay Area Sports Fans.

“I’ll miss talking with you on a nightly basis the most. Hopefully now though, it will be in person after Giants game. Thank you for all your love and support. You guys are the best!

I want to thank everyone @KNBR for the amazing opportunity to be a part of their station for a second time around! I was informed today that due to budget cuts there will no longer be a 6-10pm show. That said I’m super grateful for the time spent bonding with all the amazing Bay — F.P. Santangelo (@FightinHydrant) November 29, 2023

KNBR broadcasts Giants games and SFGate reported it’s unclear what the plans are for the post-game show. The station also has broadcast rights for the San Francisco 49ers. It has been battling rival station 95.7 The Game, which airs Golden State Warriors games, for ratings in the Bay Area.

KNBR listeners were understandably upset about the changes. Susan Slusser, a sportswriter for the San Francisco Chronicle, summed it up best, responding to Santangelo’s farewell by noting, “This is such a bummer. I love this show!”

This is such a bummer. I love this show! https://t.co/YfgmgTTywN — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) November 29, 2023

[SFGate.com]