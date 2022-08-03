We’ve seen a lot of moves from Wave Sports + Entertainment focused on signing content creators in particular sports and emphasizing original content, something especially notable in their basketball and football coverage so far. Now, they’re taking a similar approach with soccer, signing creator “CultureCams” (seen above). Here’s more on that from an announcement they put out Wednesday:

Wave Sports + Entertainment, the leader in sports storytelling for the next generation, has signed an exclusive deal with CultureCams, one of the fastest rising voices on football Twitter, to lead coverage for FTBL, WSE’s flagship brand covering the biggest matches, best players, and stories that matter to football fans. FTBL is growing at a record pace as excitement builds for the 2022 World Cup.

Born a Manchester United fan, but with a passion for the game that supersedes just one football club, CultureCams blends his signature intimate commentary with his

insanely deep knowledge of global football. Never afraid to voice his opinion, he is known for brutally honest and funny takes on the players, coaches, teams, leagues,

and culture of football. CultureCams’ creator credentials include co-hosting “FIVE Formations” alongside former England and Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand;

co-hosting the highly-regarded instant reaction video podcast “StoppageTime TV”; and producing, creating, and hosting for GoalTV. He will be based out of WSE’s London

hub.

“If you’re a soccer fan, there isn’t a single English Premier League match day that goes by without multiple viral posts from CultureCams taking over your social feed,” said

Tunde (TD) St. Matthew-Daniel, Senior Vice President, Original Content, Wave Sports+ Entertainment. “With the World Cup later this year, CultureCams’s ability to mix insightful football commentary with relevant pop culture references, gives him unique crossover appeal for both UK and US soccer fans. He is an exciting new addition to our

WSE talent roster that keeps getting bigger and better.”

CultureCams said, “I’ve been a fan of FTBL for a long time now, so when I was asked to join the team, it was a quick and easy decision. WSE has the reach and resources to be

able to have a major impact on the footballing community, especially with its global audience of young fans. My advice to all football fans is to stay subscribed, lock in, and

let’s ride this journey together. We move!”