Mar 10, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; United States midfielder Korbin Albert (15) warms up prior to the match against Brazil during the final of the 2024 W Gold Cup at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

U.S. Women’s National Team soccer player Korbin Albert has apologized for some controversial social media activity that included an anti-LGBTQ+ post and one that took a shot at former USWNT star Megan Rapinoe.

“I want to sincerely apologize for my actions on social media,” Albert wrote on Instagram Thursday (via The Washington Post). “Liking and sharing posts that are offensive, insensitive and hurtful was immature and disrespectful which was never my intent. I’m really disappointed in myself and am deeply sorry for the hurt that I have caused to my teammates, other players, fans, friends and anyone who was offended.”

According to The Post, Albert reportedly reposted a TikTok post featuring Christian content that said “feeling transgender” and being gay were wrong.

Albert also reportedly liked an Instagram post that mocked Rapinoe’s reaction after she tore her Achilles’ just minutes into the NWSL championship match in November.

“I truly believe that everyone should feel safe and respected everywhere and on all playing fields,” Albert continued in her post. “I know my actions have not lived up to that and for that I sincerely apologize. It’s an honor and a privilege to get to play this sport on the world stage and I promise to do better.”

Albert, a former Notre Dame star, plays for Division 1 Féminine club Paris Saint-Germain. The 20-year-old midfielder made her USWNT international debut in December. Ironically, she wears No. 15, the same number worn by Rapinoe during her storied career.

