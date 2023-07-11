Nov 29, 2022; Doha, Qatar; United States of America defender Tim Ream (13) celebrates after winning a group stage match against Iran to advance to the round of sixteen during the 2022 World Cup at Al Thumama Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, the Men in Blazers media network announced a new addition to their podcast lineup.

Fulham and US Men’s National Team regular Tim Ream will host a new podcast, The American Dream, with Steve Schlanger. Per the release, the podcast “will offer an engaging and insightful journey into the world of Premier League and international football, providing listeners with unprecedented personal access to Tim Ream’s experiences and perspectives, including interviews with so many of his US teammates.”

Ream and Schlanger spoke highly of the podcast and the Men in Blazers.

“I’m excited to be able to bring our show to the MiB Media Network. I’ve been an admirer of MiB from afar going back to 2018 when I first met Rog for an interview after earning promotion with Fulham,” said Tim Ream. “To now have the opportunity to work alongside the MiB crew five years later is a crazy full circle moment. The podcast started as simply two guys from St. Louis gabbing about the beautiful game and has since morphed into bringing you off the pitch to talk about the current happenings in our sport, as well as shared experiences from not only my journey as a professional but from a variety of special guests.” “The American Dream” offers listeners an exclusive opportunity to join Tim Ream as he shares his personal journey, on and off the field, exploring the triumphs, challenges, and moments a footballer experiences at the highest level featuring interviews with Tim Ream’s teammates, coaches, and friends from around the world. Cohosted by longtime broadcaster Steve Schlanger, the podcast is a conversation among friends. “Joining Men in Blazers provides a significant platform for Tim and myself to produce more original content and expand the reach of our show. We’re excited about the possibilities as MiB has always been known for smart, sophisticated, and savvy soccer programming,” said Schlanger.

Various podcasts have been released under the Men in Blazers media network brand over the last year or so, including last year’s World Corrupt limited series, The Women’s Game, and European Nights.

Plenty of athletes are hosting their podcasts these days, so it makes sense for Ream to go that route. His long run with the USMNT also fits in with the Men in Blazers brand, seemingly making this an ideal partnership.