CBS Sports continues to hoover up international soccer rights for Paramount+.

On Wednesday, the company announced a new multi-year deal with the Scottish Professional Football League, which reportedly signed a long-term deal with ESPN a year ago (which was apparently much shorter than what we were lead to believe at the time).

Three notable piece of information from the release: not every match will be included (each club has the ability to stream matches to fans), some matches will be cable-exclusive on CBS Sports Network, and a weekly highlights show is also included.

CBS Sports and Infront today announced a multi-year agreement for CBS Sports and Paramount+ to become the exclusive U.S. home of the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL). CBS Sports will present at least 85 matches annually through 2024-2025 from the cinch Premiership – the top division of the SPFL – as well as the second-division cinch Championship and the Premier Sports Cup. Coverage begins on Saturday, July 31, with select matches throughout the deal streaming exclusively on Paramount+, ViacomCBS’ subscription streaming service, and others airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network. As part of the multi-platform deal, CBS Sports will feature every Old Firm match between Rangers and Celtic, as well as a weekly program with highlights from across the league.

The schedule begins this Saturday, July 31st with Rangers-Livingston and Heart of Midlothian-Celtic, both on Paramount+. Sunday’s match between Motherwell and Hibernian and Monday’s between Kilmarnock and Ayr United are also Paramount+ games, but Dundee United-Rangers the following Saturday morning will air on CBS Sports Network.

The Scottish PFL alone isn’t going to draw many eyeballs to Paramount+ and the CBS soccer coverage. However, it further bolsters a portfolio that already includes the UEFA Champions, Europa, and Conference Leagues, Italy’s Serie A, the NWSL, and the top leagues in both Brazil and Argentina. With the Premier League’s American rights up for grabs starting with the 2022-23 season, you’d have to imagine CBS would be a strong contender to snatch them away from NBC Sports.

