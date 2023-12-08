A Sky Sports soccer docuseries is coming to Peacock in the United States.

Following the Clarets’ promotion to the Premier League in 2022-23, Mission to Burnley aired on Sky in September and will debut on Peacock later this month, per Deadline. Sky is a corporate sibling to NBC, with both owned by Comcast. Peacock, of course, is NBC’s streaming platform and carries hundreds of Premier League games every year, including many featuring Burnley.

Here’s a trailer for the series.

The brief clips in that trailer make me optimistic, with plenty of behind-the-scenes footage featured in the style of plenty of other docuseries, including Prime Video’s All or Nothing.

An American investment company, ALK Capital, owns Burnley FC. JJ Watt is also an investor in Burnley and often sports Clarets gear during interviews.

Acquiring Mission to Burnley makes all the sense in the world for Peacock. It fits right in with all of the streamer’s soccer content, both live and library, and will encourage soccer fans to spend more time on the service when not watching live matches.

Soccer docuseries similar to this have been growing in popularity over the years, with FX’s Welcome to Wrexham breaking through to a whole new audience in recent seasons. While Mission to Burnley probably won’t hit that level of popularity, it seems like it will be a worthy addition to the fray.

