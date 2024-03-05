Manchester City treble winners (image via Manchester City)

After winning the UEFA Champions League and completing a historic treble last June, word began circulating that Manchester City had been filming the team for the release of an eventual docuseries. The summer, fall, and winter rolled on with no docuseries in sight, and pessimism began to grow about whether or not it would see the light of day.

That pessimism came to an abrupt halt on Tuesday when City announced that Together: Treble Winners would premiere on Netflix globally on Tuesday, April 2.

Here’s a trailer.

Per a Tuesday release from City, the six-part series covers the entire 2022-23 season, from the preseason summer tour of the United States through the UEFA Champions League Final in Istanbul.

Nuria Tarre, Chief Marketing and Fan Experience Officer at City Football Group, said: “Manchester City has an innovative and industry leading approach centred around our in-house creative and production hub, City Studios, and it is testament to the talent and hard work of the team that the latest documentary series will be released on Netflix. “Being able to capture such a uniquely talented group of players and show the highs and lows of the season, the moments of togetherness and the historic achievements has been a privilege for City Studios. “The club was the first to allow cameras behind the scenes back in 2018 with All or Nothing and over the last four years we’ve had an embedded crew following our team every season to create the best, exclusive content that isn’t usually shown in football. “Today’s announcement is the next step in our journey as one of the leading global sports entertainment organisations and we hope our fans and everyone around the world enjoys.”

City were featured in Prime Video’s All or Nothing back in 2018, which followed the team through their 100-point Premier League campaign in 2017-18. Since then, City have released documentaries on their own platforms, including two previous editions with the Together label. The first Together premiered in August 2021, covering the team’s 2020-21 season. The second, Together: Champions Again, covered the 2021-22 season. Other docs produced by the club profile players, teams, matches, and moments throughout the club’s history.

Acquiring the docuseries is a solid addition for Netflix, and it should slot in well with the company’s other sports-centric features.

