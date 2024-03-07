Fox Sports will be airing a pair of international soccer tournaments this summer. On Wednesday, the company released broadcast schedules for both the 2024 editions of UEFA Euro and the Copa America.

Fox’s release notes that of the 78 matches across both tournaments, 36 will air on Fox, 39 will air on FS1, and just three will air on FS2. All can be streamed on the Fox Sports app.

In exactly 100 days, @FOXSports presents a summer unlike any other with @EURO2024 & @CopaAmerica! Broadcast schedules & details for both famed tournaments ahead of the most anticipated stretch on this year’s soccer calendar from June 14 – July 14.⤵️ ?: https://t.co/bNuScOsQIr pic.twitter.com/pStgo4X6Qr — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) March 6, 2024

Coverage of UEFA Euro, Fox’s first under its rights deal with UEFA, begins on Friday, June 14 with host Germany taking on Scotland at 3 p.m. ET on Fox. The group stage continues with multiple matches daily through Wednesday, June 26. Matches begin at 9 a.m., noon, and 3 p.m. ET and at least one match on each day of the group stage will air on Fox. Two of England’s three group stage matches (June 16 vs Serbia and June 25 vs Slovenia) air on Fox, while Spain and Germany also have two group stage matches on Fox. Both France and Italy will have all three group-stage matches airing on Fox.

In the knockout stages, all but three matches will air on Fox. The three that aren’t, taking place on June 29, July 1, and July 2, air on FS1 at noon ET.

The quarterfinals take place at noon and 3 p.m. ET on Friday, July 5, and Saturday, July 6, with the semifinals airing on Tuesday, July 9 and Wednesday, July 10 at 3 p.m. ET. The final airs at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 14, with all matches from the quarterfinals airing on Fox.

As for the Copa America, matches start as early as 5:45 p.m. ET and as late as 9 p.m. ET. The tournament begins at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 20 with Argentina vs the winner of a Canada/Trinidad and Tobago playoff winner on FS1. Fox will air doubleheaders on Sunday, June 23, and Thursday, June 27, with the United States playing at 6 p.m. ET on both days against Bolivia and Panama, respectively. Fox will also air Mexico vs Ecuador at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 30. The final United States group stage match takes place on Monday, July 1 at 9 p.m. against Uruguay and airs on FS1.

Fox also airs a quarterfinal on Thursday, July 4 at 9 p.m. ET, which could end up being Argentina-Mexico. If the US advances out of the group stage, their quarterfinal will take place on Saturday, July 6 at either 6 p.m. ET or 9 p.m. ET. The semifinals will air on Tuesday, July 9, and Wednesday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on FS1, with the final airing on Sunday, July 14 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

For Fox, airing the two tournaments provides them with a month of strong live content during a time of year when the company’s schedule is pretty barren outside of live MLB games. While both tournaments won’t fully bridge the gap to football season, they will substantially shorten that gap and keep sports fans heading to Fox’s networks over the summer.

Here’s the full schedule for UEFA Euro and here’s the full schedule for Copa America.

