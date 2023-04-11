Fox has revealed that former U.S. women’s national team star Carli Lloyd will serve as one of their analysts for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer. Lloyd has done some work for Fox Sports before, including calling USWNT matches beginning last spring and serving as an analyst for their 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage last fall. Now, she’s been confirmed as part of their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup coverage:

In celebration of today marking 100 days to the @FIFAWWC, @FOXSports proudly welcomes @USWNT icon and two-time FIFA Player of the Year @CarliLloyd as its newest analyst for this summer's tournament. More info as the countdown begins to #BeyondGreatness ➡️ https://t.co/108z4Dv2Jv pic.twitter.com/ZVebzUIXmI — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) April 11, 2023

Here’s more on that from that release:

“There is only one Carli Lloyd, and we’re thrilled she’ll be joining FOX Sports in the Land Down Under for the biggest Women’s World Cup to date,” said Neal. “With the United States playing for a historic third consecutive title and fifth star above their crest, Carli’s experience just a short time ago as a teammate and competitor on the world’s biggest stage promises to shine across our dedicated coverage of the tournament.” “I’m excited to officially be on board for the summer and back with FOX Sports after the fantastic experience with the broadcast team at the men’s World Cup a few months ago,” said Lloyd. “This will be my first World Cup since the amazing run we had in France in 2019, and I’m really looking forward to channeling those memories and sharing my insights when the tournament kicks off in July.”

As noted when Lloyd joined Fox last spring, she’s coming from a notable place given her long history of success with the USWNT (from 2005-2021), and her relatively recent playing experience, but also her recent criticisms of that team. It will be interesting to see how she approaches analysis of the USWNT and the other national teams this summer.

[Fox Sports Press Pass]