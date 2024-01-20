Painted murals of Sports Illustrated covers inside the new University of Tennessee-themed Graduate Hotel located at 1706 Cumberland Ave. in Knoxville on Friday, August 7, 2020. Kns Graduatehotel Bp

There’s a significant amount of uncertainty ahead around the future of Sports Illustrated. Friday saw The Arena Group, which has published that brand since 2019 under a deal with SI owner Authentic Brands Group, tell employees via email that their license to publish the brand has been revoked over a missed payment and that “We will be laying off staff that work on the SI brand.”

The full scope of those layoffs is yet unclear. Some SI employees have said they have not been laid off, and even key Authentic figures like CEO Jamie Salter have suggested there could be ways that a deal could yet be reached with Arena for continued SI publication. And Authentic figures have said SI “will not go dark,” and there’s been discussion of Authentic talking to other potential SI publishers.

However, it’s not yet clear if any of the current writers’ contracts could be transferred to another publisher or if a new publisher would be starting from scratch (potentially hiring SI veterans, but perhaps not). And it’s far from clear what’s ahead for the current SI staff. But there have been many tweets from some SI staffers that appear to indicate they’ve been told their time there is ending (with some saying their time is up immediately, and others saying it will end after required notice periods). Here are a few of those, including NFL editor and union head Mitch Golditch, MLB writers Stephanie Apstein and Emma Baccelleri, and more:

Today was my last day working for Sports Illustrated. It was a true dream job for me, and I am thankful to have had some amazing opportunities over the past 9+ years. I’m sure I will have a little more to say later. — Mitch Goldich ? (@mitchgoldich) January 19, 2024

This is devastating, for people who love SI now and for people who have ever loved it. As for me, I’m told I still have a job for the next 90 days. I will be spending the first 20 of them on my honeymoon, which began yesterday. See you guys at spring training, maybe. https://t.co/mHz799wBQC — Stephanie Apstein (@stephapstein) January 19, 2024

Today wasn’t my last day at SI; I’ve been told that will come within three months. After that? I’m open to just about anything, whether inside or outside sports / media. If you have any ideas, I’m all ears at emma.baccellieri@gmail.com. — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) January 19, 2024

Friday also saw a lot of tributes to SI from athletes once featured there. Here are a few of those:

Horrible to hear about all the layoffs/firings that are happening today at Sports Illustrated. It was THE standard forever when it came to sports journalism. I’ll always remember this cover…super grateful to everyone who produced it. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/dhJug8hw9w — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) January 19, 2024

As a boy, I would mail in the cheque for my Sports Illustrated subscription – indeed, that’s how I spelled ‘check’ back then ?. I remember rushing home from school, eagerly anticipating that week’s issue. Opening the mailbox to find it there was the highlight of my week. — Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) January 20, 2024

Since we are lamenting the end of Sports Illustrated I figure I’d drop this here. I wish this game outcome could have been different. But I’m still proud to have shared this cover with Bill. Not everyone enjoys this honor. pic.twitter.com/rtxTLX8gC1 — Len Elmore (@LenElmore) January 20, 2024

With everything going on today I was reminded how exciting this moment was for me. It was a dream come true to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated. ? pic.twitter.com/a3wlpBZHQf — Tyler Ennis (@TylerEnnis) January 19, 2024

We’ll see what becomes of SI in the time ahead. But Friday’s posts certainly indicate the power the brand still has.