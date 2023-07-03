Ross Dellenger
Sports IllustratedBy Sam Neumann on

Ross Dellenger, a senior national writer covering college football for Sports Illustrated, announced on Monday that last week was his final one with the company.

He made the announcement on Twitter, where he seemingly thanked Ryan Hunt and Andy Staples, who he said he owes a great deal to, for taking a chance on him five years ago. Dellenger had been with Sports Illustrated since 2018 and lauded his time working alongside Pat Forde and Richard Johnson.

Dellenger has become a staple of college football coverage since coming over to SI from the Baton Rouge-based newspaper The Advocate where he previously covered LSU athletics for five years. It’s unclear at this moment if the decision was his or came from the outlet, but it’ll be interesting to see where he lands, considering how well-sourced he is and his propensity for breaking news in the college football landscape.

While Dellenger teased that his next venture will be drinking bourbon, the timing of the announcement is a bit curious, considering Staples, who recently departed from The Athletic, has now reemerged as a national college football host for On3. That’s not to say that Dellenger will also end up at On3 Sports, but it’ll be interesting to see where he’s going to resurface.

As news of Dellenger’s time with Sports Illustrated coming to an end trickled out, the sports media world shared their well-wishes and appreciation for the college football reporter.

It appears that Dellengeer will still be on Yahoo Sports! College Football Enquirer podcast with both Forde and Dan Wetzel moving forward. As for what’s next, in addition to that, remains to be seen.

[Ross Dellenger on Twitter]

About Sam Neumann

Since the beginning of 2023, Sam has been a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. A 2021 graduate of Temple University, Sam is a Charlotte native, who currently calls Greenville, South Carolina his home. He also has a love/hate relationship with the New York Mets and Jets.

View all posts by Sam Neumann