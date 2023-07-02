Andy Staples joining On3.

Back in May, Andy Staples announced he was leaving The Athletic. At that time, he said “I am moving on, gonna take a few weeks off and then I will reemerge somewhere else.” He’s now reemerged, as a national college football host for On3:

Here’s more on the move from an On3 release:

Staples is well-known for heading up The Andy Staples Show at The Athletic, where he established himself as one of the industry’s most widely respected reporters and voices. At On3, he will continue to lead a video series, which will be featured on the On3 YouTube channel, and provide daily coverage of the ever-changing landscape of college football. “Andy is one of the most respected and well-liked professionals in college sports media,” said Shannon Terry, Founder and CEO of On3. “His authenticity, likeability and passion for college sports makes him the perfect candidate to lead and anchor a flagship daily show for On3.” …“Shannon has set the tone for how to cover college football on the internet since I got into this business,” Staples added. “So when he came to me with an idea to evolve the way I cover the sport, I had to listen.”

As noted there, Staples had most recently worked for The Athletic as a writer and podcaster, working there from 2019 through this May. Before that, he worked for Sports Illustrated for 11 years. His other previous work includes time at The Tampa Tribune and The Chattanooga Times Free Press. We’ll see what he does in this new role with On3, a college football-focused network Terry launched in June 2021.

[On3]