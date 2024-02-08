Credit: Sports Illustrated

As Patrick Mahomes prepares to play in his fourth Super Bowl in the last five years, his wife, Brittany Mahomes, shared some major career news of her own.

On Thursday, Sports Illustrated announced that Mrs. Mahomes will be featured as a rookie in its annual Swimsuit Issue. Brittany Mahomes recently traveled to San Pedro Ambergris Caye, Belize, for her photoshoot, with Sports Illustrated revealing several pictures of her posing in a red bikini.

“I’m truly just so humbled and still in disbelief,” Mahomes, a former professional soccer player who is a founding co-owner of the NWSL’s Kansas City Current, told the magazine. “As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in [the SI Swimsuit Issue]. I’m just so grateful for this opportunity.”

Mahomes’ inclusion in the popular swimsuit magazine will surely be polarizing, as she has drawn the ire of many football fans for the enthusiastic manner in which she often supports her husband. This past year, the 28-year-old has found herself even more front and center than ever before, as her 2-time MVP husband was one of three quarterbacks featured on Netflix’s Quarterback docuseries, while she could also often be seen watching Chiefs games alongside Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — who you may have heard is pop music superstar Taylor Swift — throughout the 2023 season.

“Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself,” Mahomes told SI of the scrutiny she has faced. “People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you’ to be the best version of yourself is what really matters. Whether that’s health and wellness, being a great wife or mom, or career goals, being the best version of you is the most important thing you can be.”

Some will surely argue that Mahomes is only being featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue because of who her famous husband is and that she is taking a spot away from a “more deserving” model. Others, meanwhile, will likely point out that who she’s married to shouldn’t disqualify her from celebrating her beauty and career achievements.

A polarizing figure drumming up interest in one of its biggest issues of the year? That doesn’t sound like the Sports Illustrated that we know.

