Oct 28, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College FootballSports IllustratedBy Ben Axelrod on

Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated found itself the subject of controversy following accusations that it had published content that had been generated by artificial intelligence. Now the publication is receiving pushback for a different reason, as it has named Deion Sanders its Sportsperson of the Year for 2023.

“In less than a year, Coach Prime has not only transformed a moribund Colorado football program,” the sub-headline on Pat Forde’s accompanying profile of Sanders reads. “He’s also breathed fresh life into the campus and transformed a community.”

Suffice to say, Sanders was a curious choice for the honor, which according to Sports Illustrated is bestowed upon “the athlete, coach or team who best represents the spirit and ideals of sportsmanship, character, and performance.” While Forde’s profile makes a compelling case for Coach Prime regarding the impact he’s made on the Colorado program and the Boulder community, it would be tough to argue that the Hall of Fame cornerback meets the “performance” part of the criteria.

While the Buffalos have improved from their disastrous 1-11 record in 2022, they finished the 2023 regular season on a six-game losing streak, finishing Sanders’ first campaign in Boulder with a 4-8 record, including a 1-8 mark in conference play. Sure, there was no shortage of excitement surrounding the program in September following Colorado’s 3-0 start — look at our own archives. But it goes without saying that this is the “Sportsperson of the Year,” not the “Sportsperson of September.”

Curiously, Forde’s profile of Sanders doesn’t mention the Buffaloes’ final record, the six-game losing streak or the program’s recent losses on the recruiting trail. Colorado-mania was certainly a moment in time, but it was also just three weeks of a 52-week year and the argument that Coach Prime has revolutionized the sport is a lot less compelling now than it was two months ago.

That’s not to downplay the impact that Sanders has made on Colorado’s campus, with Forde noting that first-year applications are up 26.4 percent year over year and Black or African American applications are up 80.6 percent. Ultimately, however, Boulder is just one college campus and when looking at the list of previous ‘Sportsperson of the Year recipients,’ Sanders’ lack of on-field accomplishments in the year he won certainly stands out.

Unsurprisingly, many were quick to weigh in on Sports Illustrated‘s polarizing choice for this year’s award.

When the AI only looks at September SEO metrics

[Sports Illustrated]

About Ben Axelrod

Ben Axelrod is a veteran of the sports media landscape, having most recently worked for NBC's Cleveland affiliate, WKYC. Prior to his time in Cleveland, he covered Ohio State football and the Big Ten for outlets including Cox Media Group, Bleacher Report, Scout and Rivals.

View all posts by Ben Axelrod