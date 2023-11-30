Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated found itself the subject of controversy following accusations that it had published content that had been generated by artificial intelligence. Now the publication is receiving pushback for a different reason, as it has named Deion Sanders its Sportsperson of the Year for 2023.

“In less than a year, Coach Prime has not only transformed a moribund Colorado football program,” the sub-headline on Pat Forde’s accompanying profile of Sanders reads. “He’s also breathed fresh life into the campus and transformed a community.”

Coach Prime is here, and he's just getting started Deion Sanders is SI's 2023 Sportsperson of the Year! https://t.co/Xebtm9bmNZ pic.twitter.com/Sdt500V93u — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 30, 2023

Suffice to say, Sanders was a curious choice for the honor, which according to Sports Illustrated is bestowed upon “the athlete, coach or team who best represents the spirit and ideals of sportsmanship, character, and performance.” While Forde’s profile makes a compelling case for Coach Prime regarding the impact he’s made on the Colorado program and the Boulder community, it would be tough to argue that the Hall of Fame cornerback meets the “performance” part of the criteria.

While the Buffalos have improved from their disastrous 1-11 record in 2022, they finished the 2023 regular season on a six-game losing streak, finishing Sanders’ first campaign in Boulder with a 4-8 record, including a 1-8 mark in conference play. Sure, there was no shortage of excitement surrounding the program in September following Colorado’s 3-0 start — look at our own archives. But it goes without saying that this is the “Sportsperson of the Year,” not the “Sportsperson of September.”

Curiously, Forde’s profile of Sanders doesn’t mention the Buffaloes’ final record, the six-game losing streak or the program’s recent losses on the recruiting trail. Colorado-mania was certainly a moment in time, but it was also just three weeks of a 52-week year and the argument that Coach Prime has revolutionized the sport is a lot less compelling now than it was two months ago.

That’s not to downplay the impact that Sanders has made on Colorado’s campus, with Forde noting that first-year applications are up 26.4 percent year over year and Black or African American applications are up 80.6 percent. Ultimately, however, Boulder is just one college campus and when looking at the list of previous ‘Sportsperson of the Year recipients,’ Sanders’ lack of on-field accomplishments in the year he won certainly stands out.

Unsurprisingly, many were quick to weigh in on Sports Illustrated‘s polarizing choice for this year’s award.

Houston Nutt went 4-8 at Ole Miss one year and never truly got the recognition he deserved apparently https://t.co/51tUliL92g — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) November 30, 2023

When the AI doesn’t know google and YouTube quit boosting the Colorado content before Halloween https://t.co/nE9ocgHL9E — Bud Elliott (@BudElliott3) November 30, 2023

The coach of a 4-8 football team (1-8 in the Pac-12) is the SI Sportsperson of the Year. Tough week for a once proud journalistic institution. https://t.co/LDbr6FpxBO — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) November 30, 2023

Did the fake writers pick this? Didn’t the guy go 4-8? https://t.co/Ze15CfQoK4 — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 30, 2023

This is an odd choice https://t.co/DZs3abkke7 — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 30, 2023

Who’s gonna tell the Sports Illustrated AI that Deion went 4-8 this year https://t.co/NonXUQjPBq — Kyle Bonn (@the_bonnfire) November 30, 2023

SI probably hired a third-party to do this vote so don't blame them https://t.co/RO5w0NLAWn — Mike Mazzeo (@MazzNYC) November 30, 2023

Imagine the love this program will next season if they win two conference games! https://t.co/tOP0dICwBy — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 30, 2023

Who said championships can’t be won in September https://t.co/Uoa0LdupNW — C_H_ (@C_HANN_ING) November 30, 2023

The vote must have been taken in September https://t.co/49d39Xj8kt — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) November 30, 2023

When the AI only looks at September SEO metrics https://t.co/YFtaqF7KGd — Thomas Schlarp (@TSchlarp) November 30, 2023

When the AI only looks at September SEO metrics

[Sports Illustrated]