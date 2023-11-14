Anyone who has needed to transcribe something from a podcast understands the value of having someone else do it first. Bleav (pronounced “believe”), is making it a whole lot easier for audiences (and aggregators) to consume the content created on any of their 500 shows and podcasts with the introduction of Bleav FanNation.

The sports and entertainment production company has partnered with The Arena Group, owner of the Sports Illustrated Media Group, on Bleav’s first editorial site. Content from all of Bleav’s podcasts will be editorialized and shared on the site.

Bleav’s podcasts cover just about every major sport and league, as well as pop culture, gambling, comedy, and other verticals. Some of the podcasts are hosted by former athletes and notable sports media names such as Carl Banks, Ike Taylor, Jeremy Roenick, Solomon Wilcots, Bob Papa, Antwan Staley, and Pat Leonard.

“Bleav seamlessly integrates into our FanNation network, a collective of 125+ dedicated team and vertical publishers crafting content for passionate fan communities,” said Chris Pirrone, SVP and General Manager of Sports Illustrated Media Group in a press release. “Leveraging the expansive reach of SI.com and our extensive distribution and syndication alliances, we are poised to amplify Bleav’s presence, tapping into fresh fan bases while ushering in revenue streams for Bleav and its valued contributors.”

It’s the latest in a series of partnerships that Bleav has announced in the last few months as they ramp up distribution, including with Fubo, Bally Sports, and ReachTV.

It's FRESH prime time lineup on our TV channels this weekend ? Kicking things off with Inside The ACC with @CoachjayhGraham and @DavidJGascon + @BleavinBadgers ? Join us on @fuboTV: https://t.co/ukqCc1uQhB pic.twitter.com/5foo5eBY58 — Bleav (@BleavNetwork) November 10, 2023

“This is another exciting step forward for Bleav: We live on TV, YouTube, digital, podcast, radio, and now in written form,” said Bleav President Eric Weinberger. “It’s so great to hear, see, and read all of our amazing talent’s commentary on the day’s sports and entertainment topics.”

[Bleav FanNation]