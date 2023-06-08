Getting a start in sports media can be tough for anyone and while Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok are great platforms for content promotion, a first step beyond that is not always obvious, even for well-known athletes.

That’s where Bleav comes in.

Bleav – pronounced like “believe” – is a sports and entertainment omnichannel production company with a wide array of podcasts that can help give athletes a voice, especially as they transition away from their professional sports careers. Many of those shows aim to pair a notable social media fan influencer for a specific team with well-known former athletes, creating a successful podcasting team.

With this model, Bleav has landed a deal with the sports-focused live TV streaming service FuboTV, announcing the launch of two FAST channels – Bleav Sports and Bleav Football.

“We are excited to be partnering with Fubo, one of the premiere companies for sports streaming,” Bleav President Eric Weinberger said in a release.

The company is already off to a strong start, boasting 500 shows and 800 hosts with a combined 40 million followers, 1,000 hours of original content per month, and networks covering NFL, MLB, NBA, college football, college basketball, NHL, soccer, betting, pop culture and more.

Bleav boasts plenty of star power, too. Several big-time former athletes headline Bleav’s roster of hosts including former NBA stars Rudy Gay and Lamar Odom, former NFL stars Chris Johnson, LenDale White, and Ike Taylor, former Major League Baseball stars Mike Stanton, Chris Dickerson, and Will Middlebrooks.

[Advanced Television]