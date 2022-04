Monday, April 18

G2: Toronto at Philadelphia, TNT 7:30 p.m. – Gus Johnson, Greg Anthony, & Nabil Karim

G2: Utah at Dallas, NBA TV 8:30 p.m. – Kevin Calabro, Brendan Haywood, & Matt Winer

G2: Denver at Golden State, TNT 10 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Stan Van Gundy, & Jared Greenberg

Tuesday, April 19

G2: Atlanta at Miami, TNT 7:30 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Jim Jackson, & Rebecca Haarlow

G2: Minnesota at Memphis, NBA TV 8 p.m. – Spero Dedes, Grant Hill, & Chris Haynes

G2: New Orleans at Phoenix, TNT 10 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, & Allie Laforce

Wednesday, April 20

G2: Brooklyn at Boston, TNT 7 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Stan Van Gundy, & Stephanie Ready

G3: Philadelphia at Toronto, NBA TV 8 p.m. – Kevin Calabro, Brendan Haywood, & Nabil Karim

G2: Chicago at Milwaukee, TNT 9:30 p.m. – Gus Johnson, Greg Anthony, & Dennis Scott

Thursday, April 21

G3: Memphis at Minnesota, TNT 7:30 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Jim Jackson, & Chris Haynes

G3: Dallas at Utah, NBA TV 9 p.m. – Spero Dedes, Grant Hill, & Matt Winer

G3: Golden State at Denver, TNT 10 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, & Allie Laforce

Friday, April 22

G3: Miami at Atlanta, ESPN 7:30 p.m. – TBA

G3: Milwaukee at Chicago, ABC 8:30 p.m. – TBA

G3: Phoenix at New Orleans, ESPN 10 p.m. – TBA

Saturday, April 23

G4: Philadelphia at Toronto, TNT 2 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Stan Van Gundy, & Nabil Karim

G4: Dallas at Utah, TNT 4:30 p.m. – Spero Dedes, Grant Hill, & Matt Winer

G3: Boston at Brooklyn, ESPN 7 p.m. – TBA

G4: Memphis at Minnesota, ESPN 9:30 p.m. – TBA

Sunday, April 24

G4: Milwaukee at Chicago, ABC 1 p.m. – TBA

G4: Golden State at Denver, ABC 3:30 p.m. – TBA

G4: Miami at Atlanta, TNT 7 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Jim Jackson, & Rebecca Haarlow

G4: Phoenix at New Orleans, TNT 9:30 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, & Allie Laforce

