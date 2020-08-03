Monday, August, 3

Toronto at Miami, NBA TV 1:30 p.m. – RSN

Denver at Oklahoma City, NBA TV 4 p.m. – RSN

Memphis at New Orleans, ESPN 6:30 p.m. – Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Malika Andrews

LA Lakers at Utah, ESPN 9 p.m. – Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Rachel Nichols

Tuesday, August, 4

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, NBA TV 1:30 p.m. – RSN

Phoenix at LA Clippers, NBA TV 4 p.m. – RSN

Boston at Miami, TNT 6:30 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Stephanie Ready

Houston at Portland, TNT 9 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Stan Van Gundy, Jared Greenberg

Wednesday, August, 5

Philadelphia at Washington, NBA TV 4 p.m – RSN

Oklahoma City at LA Lakers, ESPN 6:30 p.m. – TBA

Brooklyn at Boston, ESPN 9 p.m. – TBA

Thursday, August, 6

New Orleans at Sacramento, NBA TV 1:30 p.m. – RSN

Miami at Milwaukee, TNT 4 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Stephanie Ready

LA Clippers at Dallas, TNT 6:30 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Stan Van Gundy, Chris Haynes

LA Lakers at Houston, TNT 9 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Jared Greenberg

Friday, August, 7

Oklahoma City at Memphis, NBA TV 4 p.m. – RSN

Orlando at Philadelphia, TNT 6:30 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Stan Van Gundy, Jared Greenberg

Boston at Toronto, TNT 9 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Stephanie Ready

Saturday, August, 8

LA Clippers at Portland, TNT 1 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Stan Van Gundy, Jared Greenberg

Utah at Denver, TNT 3:30 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Stephanie Ready

LA Lakers at Indiana, TNT 6 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Stan Van Gundy, Chris Haynes

Milwaukee at Dallas, ESPN 8:30 p.m. – TBA

Sunday, August, 9

San Antonio at New Orleans, ABC 3 p.m. – TBA

Philadelphia at Portland, NBA TV 6:30 p.m. – RSN

Brooklyn at LA Clippers, NBA TV 9 p.m. – RSN

