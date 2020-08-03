Monday, August, 3
Toronto at Miami, NBA TV 1:30 p.m. – RSN
Denver at Oklahoma City, NBA TV 4 p.m. – RSN
Memphis at New Orleans, ESPN 6:30 p.m. – Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Malika Andrews
LA Lakers at Utah, ESPN 9 p.m. – Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Rachel Nichols
Tuesday, August, 4
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, NBA TV 1:30 p.m. – RSN
Phoenix at LA Clippers, NBA TV 4 p.m. – RSN
Boston at Miami, TNT 6:30 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Stephanie Ready
Houston at Portland, TNT 9 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Stan Van Gundy, Jared Greenberg
Wednesday, August, 5
Philadelphia at Washington, NBA TV 4 p.m – RSN
Oklahoma City at LA Lakers, ESPN 6:30 p.m. – TBA
Brooklyn at Boston, ESPN 9 p.m. – TBA
Thursday, August, 6
New Orleans at Sacramento, NBA TV 1:30 p.m. – RSN
Miami at Milwaukee, TNT 4 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Stephanie Ready
LA Clippers at Dallas, TNT 6:30 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Stan Van Gundy, Chris Haynes
LA Lakers at Houston, TNT 9 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Jared Greenberg
Friday, August, 7
Oklahoma City at Memphis, NBA TV 4 p.m. – RSN
Orlando at Philadelphia, TNT 6:30 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Stan Van Gundy, Jared Greenberg
Boston at Toronto, TNT 9 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Stephanie Ready
Saturday, August, 8
LA Clippers at Portland, TNT 1 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Stan Van Gundy, Jared Greenberg
Utah at Denver, TNT 3:30 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Stephanie Ready
LA Lakers at Indiana, TNT 6 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Stan Van Gundy, Chris Haynes
Milwaukee at Dallas, ESPN 8:30 p.m. – TBA
Sunday, August, 9
San Antonio at New Orleans, ABC 3 p.m. – TBA
Philadelphia at Portland, NBA TV 6:30 p.m. – RSN
Brooklyn at LA Clippers, NBA TV 9 p.m. – RSN
