Tuesday, October 26
Philadelphia at New York, TNT 7:30 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Stan Van Gundy, & Allie LaForce
Denver at Utah, TNT 10 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, & Stephanie Ready
Wednesday, October 27
Atlanta at New Orleans, ESPN 7:30 p.m. – TBA
Memphis at Portland, ESPN 10 p.m. – TBA
Thursday, October 28
Detroit at Philadelphia, NBA TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Friday, October 29
Charlotte at Miami, ESPN 7:30 p.m. – TBA
Dallas at Denver, ESPN 10 p.m. – TBA
Saturday, October 30
Atlanta at Philadelphia, NBA TV 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Sunday, October 31
Utah at Milwaukee, NBA TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
h/t Sammy!